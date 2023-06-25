SL vs IRE, ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifier, Cricket Score: Ireland Aim To Keep Hopes Alive

Home

LIVE | ODI World Cup 2023 Qualfier SL vs IRE Score: Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of ODI World Cup 2023 qualifier Match 15 between Sri Lanka and Ireland.

LIVE | ODI World Cup 2023 Qualfier SL vs IRE Score: Sri Lanka will lock horns against Ireland for the Match No.15 of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 on Sunday at The Queen’s Sports Club in Bulawayo. This will be the must-win game for Ireland to stay alive in the tournament. On the other hand, Dasun Shanaka &Co. are sitting pretty on top of the table in Group B with four points and a net run rate of +4.220 thanks to wins in both their matches.

SL vs IRE Probable XIs:

SL Probable XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhanajay de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Dimuth Karunaratne, Asitha Madusanka Fernando, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara

IRE Probable XI: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tractor, Cutis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delaney, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little















