Menu
Search
Subscribe
Sports

SL vs IRE, ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifier, Cricket Score: Samarawickrama Departs; Delany Gets Much Needed Breakthrough For Ireland

By: admin

Date:


  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE | SL vs IRE, ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifier, Cricket Score: Samarawickrama Departs; Delany Gets Much Needed Breakthrough For Ireland

live

LIVE | ODI World Cup 2023 Qualfier SL vs IRE Score: Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of ODI World Cup 2023 qualifier Match 15 between Sri Lanka and Ireland.

Dhananjaya de Silva

42* (31) 4×4, 1×6

Lahiru Kumara

4 (3) 1×4, 0x6

Barry McCarthy

(8.5-1-55-3)*

Mark Adair

(9-1-46-3)

LIVE | SL vs IRE, ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifier, Cricket Score
LIVE | SL vs IRE, ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifier, Cricket Score

LIVE | ODI World Cup 2023 Qualfier SL vs IRE Score: Sri Lanka will lock horns against Ireland for the Match No.15 of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 on Sunday at The Queen’s Sports Club in Bulawayo. This will be the must-win game for Ireland to stay alive in the tournament. On the other hand,  Dasun Shanaka &Co.  are sitting pretty on top of the table in Group B with four points and a net run rate of +4.220 thanks to wins in both their matches.

SL vs IRE Playing XIs:

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andy McBrine, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Barry McCarthy

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara










Source link

Previous article
Project K Kamal Haasan Joins Prabhas Deepikas Sci Fi Actioner Amitabh Bachchan Welcomes Him
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

About us

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and current events in our comprehensive coverage of all things newsworthy. With our expertly crafted and search engine optimized video titles, you won't miss a beat on the most important stories of the day. Trust us to provide you with accurate and objective reporting on the most pressing issues affecting our world today. Join the conversation and be in-the-know with our top-ranking YouTube coverage of the latest news.

Footer

The latest

Subscribe

© 2023 . All Rights Reserved. Designed by Suhrid Ghosh.Creative Content Atribution

Verified by MonsterInsights