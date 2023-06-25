Home

Sports

LIVE | SL vs IRE, ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifier, Cricket Score: Samarawickrama Departs; Delany Gets Much Needed Breakthrough For Ireland

live

LIVE | ODI World Cup 2023 Qualfier SL vs IRE Score: Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of ODI World Cup 2023 qualifier Match 15 between Sri Lanka and Ireland.

Summary







Run Rate: (Current: 6.59) Last Wicket: Maheesh Theekshana c Lorcan Tucker b Mark Adair 0 (2) – 304/8 in 47.3 Over Dhananjaya de Silva 42* (31) 4×4, 1×6 Lahiru Kumara 4 (3) 1×4, 0x6 Barry McCarthy (8.5-1-55-3)* Mark Adair (9-1-46-3)

LIVE | SL vs IRE, ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifier, Cricket Score

LIVE | ODI World Cup 2023 Qualfier SL vs IRE Score: Sri Lanka will lock horns against Ireland for the Match No.15 of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 on Sunday at The Queen’s Sports Club in Bulawayo. This will be the must-win game for Ireland to stay alive in the tournament. On the other hand, Dasun Shanaka &Co. are sitting pretty on top of the table in Group B with four points and a net run rate of +4.220 thanks to wins in both their matches.

SL vs IRE Playing XIs:

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andy McBrine, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Barry McCarthy

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara















