SL Vs IRE, ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifier: Hasaranga Fifer Powers Sri Lanka Beat Ireland By 133 Runs

Date:


HIGHLIGHTS | ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifier SL vs IRE Score: Ireland have been knocked out while Sri Lanka's win takes Scotland and Oman also through.

HIGHLIGHTS | ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifier SL vs IRE Score: Sri Lanka ended Ireland’s hopes with a massive 133-run win in a Super Six match in the ICC World Cup qualifier on Sunday. The result also clinched a place in the Super Six for Scotland and Oman, who were in action at the same time. Dimuth Karunaratne had enjoyed knocks of 52 and 61 not out in wins over the UAE and Oman, and produced his best performance with 103 as Sri Lanka made 325 after being invited to bat.  In a tournament where big chases have come thick and fast, Wanindu Hasaranga (5/79) again made the difference with the ball, collecting a third five-wicket haul in as many matches in the 133-run win. Ireland were all out for 192. In the other game of the tournament, Brandon McMullen began this tournament with a five-wicket haul, and he now has a maiden ODI hundred after firing Scotland to a 76-run win over Oman.

SL vs IRE Playing XIs:

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andy McBrine, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Barry McCarthy

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara










