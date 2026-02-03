CHAPEL HILL, N.C.

Feb. 2, 2026

/PRNewswire/ — A group of Tar Heel fans and alumni advocating to “renovate, don’t relocate” the historic Dean E. Smith Center announced it had received more than 21,750 signatures on its petition – enough supporters to fill every seat in the Smith Center.

“We are calling on Chancellor Roberts and the administration to fund a full and independent cost study of a Smith Center phased renovation and the comprehensive seating revenues so we have an accurate comparison,” said Committee Chairman Rusty Carter.

“We see no way a decision could remotely be made to relocate the arena without such comparative information. There are numerous examples of how other elite programs have executed renovations of their older arenas, remained on campus, and preserved their legacies. Who would ever give up our home court advantage if winning is a top priority?”