SMP vs NRK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints TNPL 2023 Match 3 SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore, 3:15 PM IST June 14, Wednesday

By: admin

Date:


  SMP vs NRK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints TNPL 2023, Match 3: Captain, Vice-Captain – Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Nellai Royal Kings, Playing 11s For Today's Match SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore, 3:15 PM IST June 14, Wednesday

SMP vs NRK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints TNPL 2023, Match 3: Captain, Vice-Captain – Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Nellai Royal Kings, Playing 11s For Today’s Match SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore, 3:15 PM IST June 14, Wednesday

SMP vs NRK Dream11 Team Prediction, TNPL 2023, TNPL match 3, Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Nellai Royal Kings, Siechem Madurai Panthers, Nellai Royal Kings, TNPL dream 11
TNPL 2023: Washington Sundar will represent Siechem Madurai Panthers. (Pic: Twitter)

Here is the Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and SMPvs NRK Dream11 Team Prediction, SMP vs NRK Fantasy Cricket Prediction, SMP vs NRK Playing 11s Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Siechem Madurai Panthers and Nellai Royal Kings, Fantasy Playing Tips – T20 League, SMP vs NRK, Siechem Madurai Panthers and Nellai Royal Kings T20I, SMP vs NRK Dream11, SMP vs NRK Best team, SMP vs NRK Dream11 Latest News, SMP vs NRK Best players, SMP vs NRK.

SMP vs NRK Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

SMP vs NRK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints TNPL 2023, Match 3: Here is the Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and SMP vs NRK Dream11 Team Prediction, SMP vs NRK Fantasy Cricket Prediction, SMP vs NRK Playing 11s Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Siechem Madurai Panthers and Nellai Royal Kings, Fantasy Playing Tips – T20 League, SMP vs NRK, Siechem Madurai Panthers and Nellai Royal Kings T20I, SMP vs NRK Dream11, SMP vs NRK Best team, SMP vs NRK Dream11 Latest News, SMP vs NRK Best players, SMP vs NRK. SMP vs NRK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints TNPL 2023, Match 3: Captain, Vice-Captain – Siechem Madurai Panthers and Nellai Royal Kings, Playing 11s For Today’s Match SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore, 3:15 PM IST June 14, Tuesday.

TOSS – The toss between Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Nellai Royal Kings will take place at 2.45 PM IST.

Time – 3:15 PM IST

Venue: SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore.

SMP vs NRK Dream11 Team

Keepers: Arun Karthik, S Karthik-II

Batsmen: C Hari Nishant, Laxmesha Suryaprakash, D Sudhan

All-rounders: Washington Sundar (c), Sonu Yadav, Aswin Crist

Bowlers: Murugan Ashwin (vc), Sandeep Warrier, NS Harish

SMP vs NRK: Probable Playing XIs

Siechem Madurai Panthers: V Aaditya, Sudhan Kandepan, S Sri Abisek, PS Chandran, Ajay Krishna, V Gowtham, Jagatheesan Kousik, S Karthik(wk), Murugan Ashwin, Washington Sundar (c), Swapnil Singh

Nellai Royal Kings: G Ajitesh, L Suryaprakash, Sri Neranjan R, Rithik Easwaran(C), Adithya Arun, NS Harish, R Mithun, Sandeep Warrier, Sonu Yadav, Aswin Crist, Arun Karthik

Squads:

Siechem Madurai Panthers: V Aaditya, Sudhan Kandepan, S Sri Abisek, PS Chandran, Ajay Krishna, V Gowtham, Jagatheesan Kousik, Washington Sundar(C), Swapnil Singh, S Karthik(wk), Murugan Ashwin, Krish Jain, Balu Surya, Anton A Subikshan, M Ayush, K Deeban Lingesh, C Hari Nishanth, Gurjapneet Singh, D Rahul, P Saravanan

Nellai Royal Kings: G Ajitesh, L Suryaprakash, Sri Neranjan R, KB Arun Karthik, Rithik Easwaran(C), Adithya Arun, A Aswin Crist, NS Harish, R Mithun, S Sandeep Warrier, R Sonu Yadav, Sj Arunkumar, Emmanuel Cherian, N Kabilan, NS Rajagopal, P Sugendhran, Karthick Manikandan, S Mohan Prasath, M Poiyamozhi, J-Rohan










