SMP vs NRK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints TNPL 2023 Match 3 SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore, 3:15 PM IST June 14, Wednesday

SMP vs NRK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints TNPL 2023, Match 3: Captain, Vice-Captain – Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Nellai Royal Kings, Playing 11s For Today’s Match SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore, 3:15 PM IST June 14, Wednesday

TNPL 2023: Washington Sundar will represent Siechem Madurai Panthers. (Pic: Twitter)

Here is the Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and SMP vs NRK Dream11 Team Prediction, SMP vs NRK Fantasy Cricket Prediction, SMP vs NRK Playing 11s Series.

SMP vs NRK Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

TOSS – The toss between Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Nellai Royal Kings will take place at 2.45 PM IST.

Time – 3:15 PM IST

Venue: SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore.

SMP vs NRK Dream11 Team

Keepers: Arun Karthik, S Karthik-II

Batsmen: C Hari Nishant, Laxmesha Suryaprakash, D Sudhan

All-rounders: Washington Sundar (c), Sonu Yadav, Aswin Crist

Bowlers: Murugan Ashwin (vc), Sandeep Warrier, NS Harish

SMP vs NRK: Probable Playing XIs

Siechem Madurai Panthers: V Aaditya, Sudhan Kandepan, S Sri Abisek, PS Chandran, Ajay Krishna, V Gowtham, Jagatheesan Kousik, S Karthik(wk), Murugan Ashwin, Washington Sundar (c), Swapnil Singh

Nellai Royal Kings: G Ajitesh, L Suryaprakash, Sri Neranjan R, Rithik Easwaran(C), Adithya Arun, NS Harish, R Mithun, Sandeep Warrier, Sonu Yadav, Aswin Crist, Arun Karthik

Squads:

Siechem Madurai Panthers: V Aaditya, Sudhan Kandepan, S Sri Abisek, PS Chandran, Ajay Krishna, V Gowtham, Jagatheesan Kousik, Washington Sundar(C), Swapnil Singh, S Karthik(wk), Murugan Ashwin, Krish Jain, Balu Surya, Anton A Subikshan, M Ayush, K Deeban Lingesh, C Hari Nishanth, Gurjapneet Singh, D Rahul, P Saravanan

Nellai Royal Kings: G Ajitesh, L Suryaprakash, Sri Neranjan R, KB Arun Karthik, Rithik Easwaran(C), Adithya Arun, A Aswin Crist, NS Harish, R Mithun, S Sandeep Warrier, R Sonu Yadav, Sj Arunkumar, Emmanuel Cherian, N Kabilan, NS Rajagopal, P Sugendhran, Karthick Manikandan, S Mohan Prasath, M Poiyamozhi, J-Rohan















