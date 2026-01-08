Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Ambani hosted the glittering “United in Triumph” felicitation ceremony in Mumbai, celebrating India’s World Cup–winning teams. The star-studded evening saw several Indian cricketers in attendance, but it was Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, and Jemimah Rodrigues who truly captured everyone’s attention with their elegance and style.

Harmanpreet Kaur’s Graceful Traditional Look

Indian women’s team captain Harmanpreet Kaur impressed with her classy traditional attire. She appeared confident and poised, perfectly blending grace with leadership, making her presence stand out at the prestigious event.

Smriti Mandhana’s Chic Fashion Statement

Smriti Mandhana turned heads with her sophisticated fashion choice. Her modern yet elegant outfit reflected her vibrant personality and cemented her status as one of the most stylish faces of Indian women’s cricket.

Jemimah Rodrigues’ Trendy All-Black Ensemble

Jemimah Rodrigues opted for a bold and contemporary all-black look. Her outfit, paired with minimal accessories, highlighted her youthful charm and added a fashionable edge to the evening.

A Night of Celebration and Pride

The event brought together players from the women’s, men’s, and blind women’s World Cup–winning teams. Along with celebrating cricketing excellence, the evening also showcased the players’ unique personal styles, making it a memorable night both on and off the field.

