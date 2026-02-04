Home

Sports

Smriti Mandhana opens up on the impact of uncapped players this season ahead of WPL 2026 final, says…

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will lock horns with three-time runners-up Delhi Capitals in the Women’s Premier League 2026 final at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on Thursday.

Smriti Mandhana opens up on the impact of uncapped players this season ahead of WPL 2026 final (Source : X)

RCB booked a direct spot in the WPL 2026 final

Mandhana on the impact of uncapped players this season,

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Mandhana also spoke about her equation with Malolan Rangarajan

Former champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru will lock horns with three-time runners-up Delhi Capitals in the Women’s Premier League 2026 final at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on Thursday. This will mark the second WPL final meeting between RCB and DC. Their first encounter came in 2024, when RCB lifted their maiden title with a dominant eight-wicket victory. Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, have now reached all four WPL finals but are still in search of their first championship.RCB booked a direct spot in the WPL 2026 final after finishing atop the league table with 12 points from six wins. They head into the title clash high on confidence after registering a commanding eight-wicket win over the UP Warriorz in the league stage.Mandhana reflected on the impact of uncapped players this season, pointing out the moments that left a lasting impression on her.“Gautami becoming the first uncapped player to score a fifty was extremely nice to see. Prema has also really impressed me. She hasn’t got a lot of opportunities with us because of the team combination, but she’s a gun fielder, an extremely nice leg-spinner, and a very handy batter as well. Whenever I see her bowl in the nets, she’s really impressed me.” Speaking about Nandini Sharma, the Capitals leading wicket-taker this season, Smriti Mandhana said, “Nandini has been a net bowler for us over the last two years, and I’ve seen how hard she works day in and day out. So when I saw her pick up her first five-wicket haul, it genuinely made me very happy. She always bowled her heart out in the nets, and I used to feel that something good had to come her way because of the effort she was putting in. I’m happy for her.”Mandhana also spoke about her equation with RCB head coach Malolan Rangarajan, she highlighted the calm influence he has brought to the team. “I’ve known Malo for the last three years, right from the first season. From the second season onwards, especially around auction planning, he’s been very involved. He’s extremely calm and composed. Whether we were 44 for 4 or in control later in the innings, he is exactly the same. A lot of the girls have really enjoyed working with him and taken in the calmness he brings. For many of the Indian players who came in, that calmness was needed, and I feel he’s helped them a lot. Now, our bond is such that we don’t even need to talk. We just understand each other.”