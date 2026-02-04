Royal Challengers Bengaluru will lock horns with three-time runners-up Delhi Capitals in the Women’s Premier League 2026 final at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on Thursday.New Delhi: Former champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru will lock horns with three-time runners-up Delhi Capitals in the Women’s Premier League 2026 final at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on Thursday. This will mark the second WPL final meeting between RCB and DC. Their first encounter came in 2024, when RCB lifted their maiden title with a dominant eight-wicket victory. Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, have now reached all four WPL finals but are still in search of their first championship.
RCB booked a direct spot in the WPL 2026 finalRCB booked a direct spot in the WPL 2026 final after finishing atop the league table with 12 points from six wins. They head into the title clash high on confidence after registering a commanding eight-wicket win over the UP Warriorz in the league stage.
Mandhana on the impact of uncapped players this season,Mandhana reflected on the impact of uncapped players this season, pointing out the moments that left a lasting impression on her.
Mandhana also spoke about her equation with Malolan RangarajanMandhana also spoke about her equation with RCB head coach Malolan Rangarajan, she highlighted the calm influence he has brought to the team. “I’ve known Malo for the last three years, right from the first season. From the second season onwards, especially around auction planning, he’s been very involved. He’s extremely calm and composed. Whether we were 44 for 4 or in control later in the innings, he is exactly the same. A lot of the girls have really enjoyed working with him and taken in the calmness he brings. For many of the Indian players who came in, that calmness was needed, and I feel he’s helped them a lot. Now, our bond is such that we don’t even need to talk. We just understand each other.”
