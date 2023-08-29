August 29, 2023

Smriti Mandhana Opts Out of BBL to Focus on Domestic Season

This is a bold move by Smriti Mandhana considering most players opt for foriegn leagues over domestic games.

Smriti Mandhana during her stint in Women’s Hundred (Image: Twitter)

Delhi: India opener Smriti Mandhana is arguably one of the finest white-ball cricketers in the circuit. Thanks to her range of shots and bold approach, she is part of a number of foriegn franchises. After featuring for Brisbane Heat in the Women’s Big Bash League, Smriti was also part of the inaugural season of the Women’s Hundred. In the Hundred, Smriti plays for Southern Braves and she is one of the most important batters for the side. Not long ago, Smriti’s Southern Braves also won the first-ever Hundred title after getting the better of Northern Superchargers Women. In the summit clash, all Smriti could score was four – but she emerged as the top run-getter of the season.

Mandhana amassed a total of 238 runs in nine games, which comprised of two half-centuries. Following the team’s victory, Mandhana had the honor of posing with the coveted trophy.

In what could be called an inspiring move, Smriti has opted out of the BBL for the second year in a row. As per Cricinfo, she has taken this call to focus on the domestic circuit ahead of a few big international games. Also, the BBL clashes with partially with India’s busy international home season. As per the current FTP, India are set to host South Africa and New Zealand from September-end to October-end for 12 white-ball games, and then host England and Australia from mid-December to mid-January for one Test each, and a combined nine ODIs and T20Is.

Mandhana is also the vice-captain of the side and hence there is a lot of responsibility on her shoulders.










