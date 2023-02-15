Home

Smriti Mandhana to Feature in India’s Playing XI vs West Indies in Women’s T20 World Cup Game Today? Bowling Coach REVEALS

Ind vs WI, T20 World Cup: Speaking ahead of the West Indies game, India’s bowling coach Troy Cooley sounded optimistic about Smriti’s chances of featuring in the clash.

Cape Town: After getting the better of arch-rivals Pakistan in their Women’s T20 World Cup opener and setting the tone, Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. now take on West Indies at Newlands on Wednesday. The big question ahead of today’s game would be the availability of opener Smriti Mandhana. The premier batter missed the Pakistan game due to a finger injury. Speaking ahead of the West Indies game, India’s bowling coach Troy Cooley sounded optimistic about Smriti’s chances of featuring in the clash.

Cooley said: “Yeah, she’s been working very hard. It’ll obviously be assessed after today. She did everything [that] was needed to be done today and from us, we’ll look at how she pulls up. But we’re pretty confident. She got through the session today and did everything she needed to do.”

The World No. 3 T20I batter is a highly experienced cricketer, having played 112 T20Is, scoring 2651 runs at an average of 27.32 at a strike rate of 123.13. Her comeback to the Indian XI would be a major boost.

India would start the game as overwhelming favourites after having defeated Pakistan in their opener. Jemimah Rodriguez was the star for India as she scored 53* off 38. Richa Ghosh (31* off 20), and Shafali Verma (33 off 25) came up with good knocks as well as India won the game with an over to spare.

On the other hand, West Indies, after having lost to England in their first game, would need a win to get their campaign started.











