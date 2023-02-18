0.3 C
Smriti Mandhana To Lead Royal Challengers Bangalore In Inaugural Women’s Premier League

New Delhi: Smriti Mandhana to lead Royal Challengers Bangalore in inaugural Women’s Premier League. The announcement was made on the franchise’s social media handles by men’s current skipper Faf du Plessis and former captain Virat Kohli.





