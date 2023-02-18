



New Delhi: Smriti Mandhana to lead Royal Challengers Bangalore in inaugural Women’s Premier League. The announcement was made on the franchise’s social media handles by men’s current skipper Faf du Plessis and former captain Virat Kohli.

From one No. 18 to another, from one skipper to another, Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis announce RCB’s captain for the Women’s Premier League – Smriti Mandhana. #PlayBold #WPL2023 #CaptainSmriti @mandhana_smriti pic.twitter.com/sqmKnJePPu — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) February 18, 2023









Source link