Snake Invades Pitch During Galle Titans vs Dambulla Aura Tie In LPL 2023

The incident happened just after the fourth over of the Dambulla Aura innings when they chasing 181 in Colombo.

A snake was spotted in the Lanka Premier League game in Colombo. (Image: Twitter)

Colombo: The Galle Titans vs Dambulla Aura encounter in the ongoing Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 had to be halted for a brief period after a snake was spotted invading the pitch on Monday at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

The incident happened just after the fourth over of the Dambulla Aura’s chase of 181. Shakib Al Hasan of Galle Titans was about to start his first over when he spotted the snake crawling near the edge of the boundary ropes and pointed out the matter to the match officials.

Meanwhile, it was a thrilling game as Galle Titans won the game via Super Over. Batting first, Galle rode on knocks from Bhanuka Rajapaksa and captain Dasun Shanaka to post 180/5 in 20 overs. In reply, Dhananjaya de Silva (43), Kusal Perera (40) and Alex Ross (39 not out) helped Dambulla Aura finish at 180/7 in 20 overs.

In the Super Over, Dambulla scored 9/1. Rajapaksa hit Binura Fernando for a four and a six to win the game for Galle Titans. “Very good game. We need to improve in some areas. We can do it better in next few games. Last three overs, we gave away a few loose runs. Me and Avishka didn’t start well in the first 6 overs,” Dambulla captain Kusal Mendis said after the game.

“Really pleased to see the way we played. We could have done better with the bowling. Bowling needs to improve a little. Batting has been top notch,” said Galle captain Shanaka, who was also adjudged the Player of the Match..










