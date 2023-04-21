Home

MI vs PBKS: Soaring Mumbai Indians Will Provide A Serious Obstacle For Teetering Punjab Kings

Mumbai: As the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 progresses, Mumbai Indians (MI) are once again beginning to show their credentials as one of the top sides of the franchise league, and that is not good news for any of their rivals, least of all for a side that has just endured a hammering, that too at home. Punjab Kings (PBKS), who could not have recovered sufficiently from the hammering they got from Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), are now left with the onerous job of taking on MI in their fortress, the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. It would be safe to say that the PBKS flight to Mumbai may not be a very happy one.

Without being unfair to PBKS, the difference of credentials between the two sides is quite distinct to see. On one hand, we have the multiple-time champions MI who, after their almost traditional poor start, have begun to look very good indeed.

The manner in which they took care of SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their previous match was ominous.

The batting is downright daunting. Rohit Sharma may not always get the big scores, but whatever runs he gets, he does in double-quick time. Same applies to Ishan Kishan.

Then, lower down the order, the giant Cameron Green, Tilak Varma and Tim David were scary. All of this when Suryakumar Yadav isn’t even firing on all cylinders!

The bowling isn’t MI’s strongest suit, but that seem to matter. Arjun Tendulkar, feted for his showing against SRH, has yet to be really attacked but with Jason Behrendorff and Green now practically regulars in the side, there is just enough there.

The real weapon for MI’s bowling is the rejuvenated Piyush Chawla. As with almost every side, wrist spin of quality is a major advantage.

Against this, PBKS look ordinary really, especially with skipper Shikhar Dhawan sidelined.

The batting is unsteady at best. They don’t boast any real big names in the line-up and with Liam Livingstone just making an entry. As for Sam Curran, now the skipper till Dhawan returns, he hasn’t done anything of note with the bat to justify his big-ticket buy.

The bowling too is on similar lines. Rahul Chahar is their leg-spin exponent but the rivals tend to play him out and attack the rest of the bowling. Arshdeep Singh is not leading from the front, nor is Curran. The rest are trying, but not always with any real success.

One can even go to the extent of saying that this PBKS side will struggle to make it through to the next round. May sound a bit unkind, but they simple do not seem to have that drive, or that charismatic figure that will lead them through.

No such issues for MI. They are never short of star quality. With three straight wins, even the confidence is back where it should be.

But the points table still sees just a gap of one position between MI and PBKS, with the former at 6th and Punjab one rung below. MI surely will like to go charging up that ladder and it is not PBKS' job to stop them. No one envies them for that.












