Seattle’s Walker and Darnold Headline Disney’s Legendary Super Bowl Commercial Before a Magical Victory Celebration at Disneyland Resort

Super Bowl performances earn Kenneth Walker III and Sam Darnold starring roles in popular “I’m Going to Disneyland!” TV spot airing nationally in Spanish and English; Super-sized celebration continues Monday at Disneyland Resort with energy-packed cavalcade and loads of Disney fun

ANAHEIM, Calif.

Feb. 8, 2026



Seattle Seahawks stars Kenneth Walker III and Sam Darnold shout “We’re Going to Disneyland!” The Seahawks stars helped lift their team to a 29-13 victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara, California on Feb. 8, 2026. (Courtesy: Disney)



After guiding the Seattle Seahawks to a triumphant victory on Sunday, Super Bowl LX MVP Kenneth Walker III and quarterback Sam Darnold capped off the night at Levi's Stadium outside San Francisco by delivering the iconic phrase that for decades has defined Super Bowl glory — "We're Going to Disneyland!" The jubilant scene unfolded after Seattle defeated New England, 29-13, with Walker and Darnold standing on the field immediately after the game, surrounded by swirling confetti and roaring Seahawks fans. Disney crews captured the moment for the newest edition of its beloved Super Bowl TV commercial, which is airing nationwide and across social platforms in English and Spanish. The excitement now shifts to Disneyland Resort in Southern California which is celebrating 70 years of The Happiest Place on Earth, where the highlight of the festivities will be Walker and Darnold leading a colorful cavalcade down Main Street, U.S.A. in Disneyland Park, in front of fans and guests, many of whom undoubtedly watched them help deliver the win for Seattle. The day of magical Disney fun will also include classic attractions, dazzling entertainment and encounters with beloved Disney characters. With their team's victory, Walker and Darnold become the latest NFL stars to take part in a tradition adored by fans for nearly four decades. Disney's long-running Super Bowl campaign started in 1987 when New York quarterback Phil Simms first proclaimed he was heading to a Disney park after winning the championship. Now, Walker and Darnold join the distinguished list of athletes such as Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes and Jerry Rice who have been part of Disney's Super Bowl celebration where sports glory meets Disney enchantment. The Seahawks stars' standout performances powered Seattle to a commanding victory, showcasing precision, poise and leadership on football's biggest stage. Walker's efforts added up to 161 total yards, earning him the game's MVP honor and, along with Darnold, the starring role in one of the most recognizable commercials in sports and entertainment. The trip to Disneyland is also a homecoming for Darnold who grew up in San Clemente, about 35 miles from Disneyland, and played college football at the University of Southern California. The handoff to Super Bowl LXI begins Monday with the cavalcade and live ESPN SportsCenter broadcast from Disneyland which starts the countdown to next year's game in Los Angeles and televised on ABC. Super Bowl LXI will also mark the 40th anniversary of Disney Parks' beloved "I'm Going to Disneyland!" campaign.