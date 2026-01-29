From the Big Game to backyards across America, Solo Stove proves fire has a way of bringing people together—one smash burger at a time.

GRAPEVINE, Texas

Jan. 29, 2026



Squash The Beef



Bringing the Backyard to the Big Game



Delish Game Day Showdown : In partnership with Delish , renowned celebrity chefs will go head-to-head on the Steelfire™ Griddle in a culinary showdown.

Big Game S'moredown : Onsite, fans and legends alike are invited to taste Seattle- and New England–inspired s'mores creations, with guests voting for the ultimate winner just before the two teams take the field.

Tailgate Gear Online : On Solo Stove's website, fans can shop tailgate-ready products like the Tailgate Cookout Kit and portable Vista Projector Screen, as well as fire pits, griddles, and pizza ovens to build the ultimate watch-party setup.

On Solo Stove’s website, fans can shop tailgate-ready products like the Tailgate Cookout Kit and portable Vista Projector Screen, as well as fire pits, griddles, and pizza ovens to build the ultimate watch-party setup. Smashing Hunger: Following the event, Solo Stove will make a donation for every beef submitted to Seattle Food Lifeline and The Greater Boston Food Bank, turning game-day fun into a force for good.




