From the Big Game to backyards across America, Solo Stove proves fire has a way of bringing people together—one smash burger at a time.GRAPEVINE, Texas, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — In a football season fueled by rivalries, hot takes, and grudges, Solo Stove (NYSE: SBDS) is offering a better way to settle the score: not just online, but over fire and food. Ahead of Super Bowl 60, Solo Stove is bringing the ultimate tailgate experience to the Big Game at the nationally acclaimed Players Tailgate hosted by Nate Burleson—highlighting the world’s most popular smokeless fire pits, award-winning pizza ovens, the new Steelfire™ 30 Stainless Griddle, and chef-grade cooking accessories. The brand is showcasing the full depth of its outdoor lifestyle lineup at one of the biggest stages in sports.
- Delish Game Day Showdown: In partnership with Delish, renowned celebrity chefs will go head-to-head on the Steelfire™ Griddle in a culinary showdown.
- Big Game S’moredown: Onsite, fans and legends alike are invited to taste Seattle- and New England–inspired s’mores creations, with guests voting for the ultimate winner just before the two teams take the field.
- Tailgate Gear Online: On Solo Stove’s website, fans can shop tailgate-ready products like the Tailgate Cookout Kit and portable Vista Projector Screen, as well as fire pits, griddles, and pizza ovens to build the ultimate watch-party setup.
- Smashing Hunger: Following the event, Solo Stove will make a donation for every beef submitted to Seattle Food Lifeline and The Greater Boston Food Bank, turning game-day fun into a force for good.
Solo Brands, headquartered in Grapevine, TX, is a leading omnichannel lifestyle brand company. Leveraging e-commerce, strategic retail partnerships, and physical retail stores, Solo Brands offers innovative, premium products across four outdoor lifestyle brands: Solo Stove—expanding its lineup to offer a larger variety of outdoor lifestyle products—known for the world’s most popular smokeless fire pits including the all-new Summit 24™ and Infinity Flame™ Propane Fire Pits, award-winning pizza ovens, the new innovative Windchill™ Cooler, the new premium Steelfire™ Griddle, and outdoor accessories; Chubbies, a premium casual apparel and activewear brand; ISLE, a maker of inflatable and hard paddle boards; and Oru Kayak, innovator of origami folding kayaks. SOURCE Solo Stove
Source link
Leave a Reply