Sompal Kami to Kushal Malla; Nepal Cricket Players Who Could Take World by Storm

Home

Sports

Asia Cup 2023: Nepal Cricket Players Who Could Take World by Storm

But, the real question is – does the Asia Cup 2023: Nepali cricket team have the ingredients to challenge the big teams in Asia?

Nepal Squad For Asia Cup

Kathmandu: The Nepal cricket team has grown leaps and bounds over the past decade. In a few days time, when they take on the best teams in Asia, they would be in a position to challenge them. Pitted in Group A, Nepal would lock hors against cricketing giants India, Pakistan. Nepal cricket team, which has a massive fanbase, would be expected to give these teams a run for their money. But, the real question is – does the Nepali cricket team have the ingredients to challenge the big teams in Asia? For starters, veteran Rohit Paudel will lead the Nepal team in Asia Cup 2023.

Kushal Malla: The 19-year-old is expected to make a mark at the Asia Cup. Renowned majorly for his batting, he can bowl equally well and hence the left-hander is surely going to be one to watch out for in the Asia Cup. The left-hander has featured for Nepal in 27 ODIs so far, amassing 626 runs and picking 18 wickets. His batting strike rate is 103.30, with his highest score being 108.

Lalit Rajbanshi: The left-arm spinner could wreck havoc in the pitches of Sri Lanka where he is expected to get some purchase. The 24-year-old would be expected to choke oppositions in the middle-phase of the game with his spin. Rajbanshi has played 21 ODIs in his career, where he has bowled in 17 innings. In those 17 innings, he has picked up 28 wickets at an amazing economy rate of 3.56. His best bowling figures in ODI cricket are 5/20.

Sompal Kami: The right-arm bowling allrounder would be a key figure in the Nepal squad. The 47-game veteran has picked up 63 wickets at an economy of less than five in ODI cricket. In those matches, he has also chipped in with the bat scoring 478 runs with an highest of 63* runs.















