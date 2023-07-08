Menu
Search
Subscribe
Sports

Sourav Ganguly Backs Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Ahead Of West Indies Series, Says Both Still Have A Place In T20I Cricket

By: admin

Date:

.


  • Home
  • Sports
  • Sourav Ganguly Backs Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Ahead Of West Indies Series, Says Both Still Have A Place In T20I Cricket

India will play two Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is on the tour of West Indies. The T20I series will be played from August 3 to August 13.

Virat Kohli, Virat Kohli News, Virat Kohli Latest News, Virat Kohli Updates, Virat Kohli Latest Updates, Virat Kohli Feeds, Virat Kohli Latest Feeds, Rohit Sharma, Rohit Sharma News, Rohit Sharma Updates, Rohit Sharma Feeds, Rohit Sharma Latest News, Rohit Sharma Latest Updates, Rohit Sharma Latest Feeds, Sourav Ganguly, Sourav Ganguly News, Sourav Ganguly Latest News, Sourav Ganguly Updates, Sourav Ganguly Latest Updates, Sourav Ganguly Feeds, Sourav Ganguly Latest Feeds, Sourav Ganguly Comments On Not Picking Virat And Rohit In T20 Squad, Sourav Ganguly Comments On Not Picking Virat And Rohit In T20 Squad News, Sourav Ganguly Comments On Not Picking Virat And Rohit In T20 Squad Updates, Sourav Ganguly Comments On Not Picking Virat And Rohit In T20 Squad Feeds, Sourav Ganguly Comments On Not Picking Virat And Rohit In T20 Squad Latest Feeds, Sourav Ganguly Comments On Not Picking Virat And Rohit In T20 Squad Updates, Sourav Ganguly Comments On Not Picking Virat And Rohit In T20 Squad Latest Updates, Sourav Ganguly Comments On Not Picking Virat And Rohit In T20 Squad News, Sourav Ganguly Comments On Not Picking Virat And Rohit In T20 Squad Latest News,
Sourav Ganguly Backs Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Ahead Of West Indies Series, Says Both Still Have A Place In T20I Cricket. (Pic: AFP)

New Delhi: Former India captain Sourav Ganguly backed Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli after India announced the T20I squad for the upcoming series against West Indies. Both Kohli and Rohit have not played a single game after England outclassed India in the T20 World Cup 2022 which was played in Australia.

Ganguly reckoned that both Kohli and Rohit performed well in the shortest format, they should include both in the T20I squad against West Indies. Ganguly also backed Kohli saying that he was in brilliant form in the recently concluded  Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

“Pick your best players, it doesn’t matter who they are. In my opinion, both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma still have a place in T20I cricket and I cannot see why a Kohli or a Rohit cannot play T20I cricket. Kohli was in great form in the IPL, and both have place in T20 cricket, if you ask me,” Ganguly told RevSportz in an interview.

“They just have to keep playing. They will have to keep performing in whatever chances they get. It happens all the time. Only 15 can be picked in the squad, and 11 can play. So, somebody has to miss out. I am pretty sure their time will come,” he added.

India will play two Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is on the tour of West Indies. The T20I series will be played from August 3 to August 13.

India’s T20I squad against West Indies: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Surya Kumar Yadav (VC), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (C), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.










Source link

Previous article
Urfi Javed Leaves Little For Imagination in Hot Barely There Bralette And Blue Saree Watch
Next article
Bowling To Ben Stokes In that Mood Was Really Challenging, Says Todd Murphy
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

About us

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and current events in our comprehensive coverage of all things newsworthy. With our expertly crafted and search engine optimized video titles, you won't miss a beat on the most important stories of the day. Trust us to provide you with accurate and objective reporting on the most pressing issues affecting our world today. Join the conversation and be in-the-know with our top-ranking YouTube coverage of the latest news.

Footer

The latest

Subscribe

© 2023 . All Rights Reserved. Designed by Suhrid Ghosh.Creative Content Atribution

Verified by MonsterInsights