MI Vs KKR, IPL 2023: Sourav Ganguly, Harbhajan Singh Among Past Stars To Congratulate Arjun Tendulkar On Debut

Sachin Tendulkar and Arjun Tendulkar became the first father-son duo to play in Indian Premier League. Legendary Sachin had played IPL for Mumbai Indians before.



Arjun Tendulkar appeals for an LBW against KKR. (Image: BCCI-IPL)

Mumbai: Sourav Ganguly and Harbhajan Singh were among the former stars to congratulate Arjun Tendulkar after he made his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut with Mumbai Indians against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium.

Son of legendary Sachin Tendulkar, Arjun’s IPL debut was long due and was been a question of discussion from the last season itself. However, the question was put to an end on Sunday when Arjun was named in the Mumbai Indians playing XI after captain Rohit Sharma missed out due to a stomach bug against KKR.

With his debut, Arjun and Sachin also became the first son-father pair to play in IPL. Sachin also played for Mumbai Indians during his playing days and is currently a mentor with the franchise.

“So happy to see Arjun play for mumbai .. The champion dad must be so proud .. wish him all the best @sachin_rt,” tweeted former India captain and BCCI president Ganguly, who is the Director of Cricket at Delhi Capitals now.

So happy to see Arjun play for mumbai .. The champion dad must be so proud .. wish him all the best @sachin_rt — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) April 16, 2023

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh also tweeted, “Good luck Arjun Tendulkar .. what a proud moment for paji and family and for us as well @sachin_rt. Have seen him growing up with this dream of wearing @mipaltan jersey .. Go well Arjun.”

Good luck Arjun Tendulkar .. what a proud moment for paji and family and for us as well @sachin_rt Have seen him growing up with this dream of wearing @mipaltan jersey .. Go well Arjun ❤️ — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 16, 2023

“Father and Son turning out for the same franchise 10 years on. A historic first in the IPL. Good luck Arjun Tendulkar,” Irfan Pathan tweeted.

Father and Son turning out for the same franchise 10 years on. A historic first in the IPL. Good luck Arjun Tendulkar. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 16, 2023

Earlier, Arjun got his maiden IPL cap from captain Rohit Sharma before the toss.











