WATCH: Sourav Ganguly Leaves Everyone in Splits in New TV Ad, Rocks ‘Gold Smuggler’ Avatar With Swag- VIRAL Video

WATCH: Sourav Ganguly Leaves Everyone in Splits in New TV Ad, Rocks ‘Gold Smuggler’ Avatar With Swag- VIRAL Video. (Image: Screengrab)

New Delhi: Sourav Ganguly, one of the greatest captains of India Cricket Team is going viral on social media for his latest Bengali advertisement, where he is seen as a gold smuggler and has left everyone in splits.

In biscuit brand, Bisk Farm’s latest ad, the ex BCCI President is suited up to fit in the role of a gangster and is seen conversing with his lady side-kick. His avatar is similar to late Bollywood actor Ajit Khan, who used to be a famous antagonist in the big screen.

“Mona, where is the gold?”, the 50-year old was seen saying in the ad.

‘Wining Gold Coin is as easy as buying Bisk Farm Rich Marie.. Go, Grab your opportunity..’, Ganguly uploaded the video of the ad along with this caption from his official Instagram handle.

Ganguly stepped down from the role of BCCI President last year after completing a 3-year tenure at the helm. He has been replaced by former India cricketer and 1983 World Cup winner Roger Binny.

Recently Ganguly played a cricket match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata with Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor as part of the promotion of the latter’s upcoming movie, ‘Tu Jhooti Main Makkar’.

It was also doing the rounds in social media that Ranbir Kapoor will be playing the lead role in Sourav Ganguly’s rumoured biopic, but he cleared the air and confirmed that he is actually working on the biopic of legendary play-back singer Kishore Kumar.











