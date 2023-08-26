August 26, 2023

Sourav Ganguly Picks His 15 Member India Squad For ODI World Cup; Yuzvendra Chahal & Tilak Varma Misses Out

KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer were among the 15 players who had recently returned from injury but had yet to prove their match fitness.

New Delhi: Former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly picked his 15-member India squad for the upcoming ODI World Cup which will be played in India from October 05, where defending champions England will start the campaign against tournament runner-up New Zealand at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Team India is currently in Bengaluru and preparing for the Asia Cup 2023 which will be played in Pakistan and Sri Lanka and India will start their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on September 02 at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Sri Lanka.

In Ganguly’s ODI World Cup squad, there is no place for youngsters Tilak Varma and spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. Here is the squad:

Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur.

However Ganguly suggested Tilak Varma and Yuzvendra Chahal for the reserve players in mariquee event.

“If one of the middle-order batters gets unfit, then Tilak Varma. One of the pacers gets unfit then Prasidh Krishna and Yuzvendra Chahal for spinners,” said Ganguly in a video shared by Star Sports.










