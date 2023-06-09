Home

Sports

WTC Final 2023: Sourav Ganguly Praises Ajinkya Rahane, Shardul Thakur; Says ‘This Is A Message To The Top Order’

Ajinkya Rahane and Shardul Thakur forged a 109-run stand for the seventh wicket against Australia in the first innings in WTC final 2023.

Shardul Thakur and Ajinkya Rahane led India’s fightback against Australia. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: The hundred-run stand between Ajinkya Rahane and Shardul Thakur against Australia on Day 3 of the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) final at the Oval is actually a message to the Indian top-order, according to former India captain Sourav Ganguly.

In reply to Australia’s first innings total of 469, the Indian top-order just crumbled under pressure before Ajinkya Rahane, Shardul Thakur and Ravindra Jadeja provided a bit of resistance. While both Thakur and Rahane hit fifties, Jadeja fell short at 48.

Rahane first shared a 71-run stand with Jadeja for the fifth wicket before forging a 109-run stand with Thakur to steady the sinking ship. Reacting to Rahane and Thakur’s brilliant partnership, Ganguly said the top-order batters should take a note as to how to be patient and show guts while batting at overseas conditions.

“They showed it to the dressing room that if you apply and have a little bit of luck then you will be able to score runs on this wicket. Credit to Rahane, he was magnificent. Shardul got battered and bruised early on but he hung in there,” Ganguly said post lunch on Day 3.

“He (Shardul) has batted well in the past in England and Australia. It’s a good fightback from India. This is a message to the top order,” added the former BCCI president. However, India were all out for 296 in the first innings, giving Australia a lead of 173 runs.

Earlier, Thakur took back-to-back blows to his right hand against Pat Cummins just before lunch and needed physio attention. But despite that, the all-rounder kept fighting against the mighty Australians and kept his afloat as much as possible.















