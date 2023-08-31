Home

Sports

Sourav Ganguly Reckons Virat Kohli Would be Key For India at Asia Cup 2023

Sourav Ganguly reckons both Kohli and Rohit would be equally important for India at the Asia Cup and ODI WC.

Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly. (Image: File Photo)

Kolkata: In a couple of days, India would take on arch-rivals Pakistan at Kandy in their Asia Cup opener. While the buzz is palpable, former India captain Sourav Ganguly has spoken about Virat Kohli being as important as captain Rohit Sharma for India. Ganguly also believes this will be Rohit’s first and last ODI WC as India captain. “He is playing really well and there is no question about it. He is same and equally important as Rohit Sharma and we all know that last world cup performance was unbelivable, and probably this would be first and last world cup of Rohit Sharma as a captain, he’ll still do it in T20 but not in 50 overs format age matters,” Ganguly said on RevSports.

Meanwhile, senior India batters like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya were trolled for putting up sad faces upon their arrival in Colombo on Wednesday ahead of the Asia Cup 2023. The Indian team had a one-week preparatory camp in Alur in Bengaluru before they flew to the Sri Lankan capital on August 30 morning.

“He (KL Rahul) had a good week with us, he is progressing well on the route that we want to take, but he will be unavailable for the first part of the Kandy leg of the trip. The NCA will be looking after him while we are travelling. We will reassess him on the fourth (September 4) and we will take it from there. The signs are good and he is progressing well,” Dravid has said in the pre-departure press conference.

India will be bolstered by the return of Shreyas Iyer and Jasprit Bumrah in Asia Cup 2023. While Iyer is making a return after a six-month injury layoff, Bumrah played two T20I games against Ireland on his comeback to international cricket after 11 months.















