Sourav Ganguly Set to Feature In World Test Championship Final 2023

By: admin

Date:


Apart from Ganguly, Star Sports has Harbhajan Singh, S Sreesanth and Deep Dasgupta on comms in Hindi.

Breaking: Sourav Ganguly Set to Feature In World Test Championship Final 2023

New Delhi: Former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly is set to leave for London ahead of World Test Championship Final. Indian legendary cricketer will be doing commentary for the Test series against Australia at The Kennington Oval London.

Apart from Ganguly, Star Sports has Harbhajan Singh, S Sreesanth and Deep Dasgupta on comms in Hindi.

In English, Ravi Shastri will accompany Harsha Bhogle, Dinesh Karthik, Ricky Ponting, Matthew Hayden besides Justin Langer.

Rohit Sharma led team India along with Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara have reached the venue and started practicing for the much-awaited Test match.

This was the second consecutive time that India has reached the finals of World Test Championship. Earlier, New Zealand outclassed India and won the title by 8 wickets.

Squads

India squad: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ishan Kishan, KS Bharat (wk), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat

Australia Squad: Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vice-captain), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

Nathan Lyon for World Test Championship Final 2023

Off-spinner Nathan Lyon doesn’t believe Australia’s preparations for the World Test Championship final will be affected by the talk around the Ashes, terming the upcoming contest against India as “grand final”.

India and Australia will square off in the WTC final at The Oval from June 7.

The five-Test Ashes against England beginning June 16 has dominated the headlines over the past few months as Australia seek to win the marque series away from home for the first time in 22 years.

“Yes, we are playing the Ashes but we’ve got a big game that we’re up for. This (WTC final) is our grand final, and then our season basically starts again,” Lyon was quoted as saying by Australian Associated Press.










admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com

