Sourav Ganguly Takes A Dig on Rohit Sharma And Rahul Dravid, Says Who Says Off-Spinner Can Play On A Green Pitch?

Home

Sports

Sourav Ganguly Takes A Dig on Rohit Sharma And Rahul Dravid, Says ‘Who Says Off-Spinner Can’t Play On A Green Pitch?’

At draw of stumps on Day 2, India were 151/5, with Rahane (29*) and Bharat (3*) holding fort, still trailing by 318 runs.

Sourav Ganguly Takes A Dig on Rohit Sharma And Rahul Dravid, Says ‘Who Says Off-Spinner Can’t Play On A Green Pitch?’

New Delhi: Former India captain Sourav Ganguly took a dig at Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid for their decision to drop Ravichandran Ashwin from playing XIs against Australia for the ongoing World Test Championship Final 2023. Australia is currently holding the advantage as the side managed to put a mammoth total of 469 runs in the first innings at The Oval on Day 2. Thanks to Travis Head’s 163 and Steve Smith’s 121, his 31st Test hundred along with Alex Carey’s cameo of 48.

India’s top four batters failed to breach 15 runs mark in front of Australia’s bowling lineup. Although it was Jadeja and Rahane’s 71 runs partnership that took India to 151-5 at close of day. Australia is still holding the advantage as Nathan Lyon picked up Ravindra Jadeja’s wicket just 15 minutes away from the stumps.

Speaking on-air for Star Sports, Ganguly took a brutal dig at India skipper Rohit and head coach Rahul Dravid after Lyon’s dismissal of Jadeja, referring to the team’s decision to drop Ravichandran Ashwin from the XI despite the offie being the No.1 bowler in ICC Test rankings.

“Who says off-spinner can’t play on a green pitch? Left-handed batter [Ravindra Jadeja] and Nathan Lyon. He has more than 400 wickets in Test cricket. At this moment, he dismissed India’s best batter. [It had both] Turn and Bounce,” he said

Earlier while India announced their playing XIs as well former BCCI president Ganguly was seen shocked by the decision of dropping R.Ashwin.

“India missed a trick by not including a match-winner like R Ashwin. In hindsight, it seems he would have been a better call, as Jadeja isn’t getting the support from the other end. Jadeja is putting pressure from his end, but there is no one to choke the flow of runs from the other side,” he had said on Wednesday.

At draw of stumps on Day 2, India were 151/5, with Rahane (29*) and Bharat (3*) holding fort, still trailing by 318 runs.















