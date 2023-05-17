Home

Sourav Ganguly To Get Z Category Security From May 21 – Know Why Former India Captain’s Safety Upgraded

Sourav Ganguly is currently the Director of Cricket at Delhi Capitals. DC will end their IPL 2023 campaign with a game against Chennai Super Kings at home on May 20.



Sourav Ganguly (L) and Ricky Ponting at Delhi Capitals training session. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Former India captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly will be getting Z category security, according to a latest development from the West Bengal government. The Delhi Capitals Direct of Cricket will not have eight to 10 police personnel guarding him all the time.

Ganguly, who is currently with Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023, used to get Y category security and used to get three police personnel guarding his home in Behala in Kolkata. However, his Y category security expired on May 16 2023.

With Delhi Capitals ending their IPL 2023 campaign on May 20 against Chennai Super Kings at home, the 50-year-old will be getting the Z-category security from May 21, the day of his return to Kolkata.

“As the security cover of the VVIP expired, a review was done as per the protocol and it was decided to raise Ganguly’s security cordon to the Z category. As per the new security arrangement, the former cricketer will have 8 to 10 police personnel guarding him,” an official told PTI.

“Ganguly is currently traveling with his team Delhi Capitals and will return to Kolkata on May 21. He will start getting Z category security from that very day,” the official added. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals are langusihing at the bottom of IPL 2023 points table with four wins from 12 games.

Delhi Capitals will play their next two games against Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings on May 17 and 20. While they are out of the IPL 2023 playoffs contention, but this Delhi Capitals will turn the table of several teams if they go on to win their final two matches.















