Home

Sports

Sourav Ganguly UNFOLLOWS Virat Kohli On Instagram After Handshake Row During IPL 2023 – Check DEETS

IPL 2023: Days after the news came to light that former India captain Virat Kohli has unfollowed Sourav Ganguly on Instagram, the ex-BCCI president returned the favour by blocking the RCB stalwart.

Sourav Ganguly Unfollows Virat Kohli After Handshake Snub (Image: IANS)

Bangalore: Days after the news came to light that former India captain Virat Kohli has unfollowed Sourav Ganguly on Instagram, the ex-BCCI president returned the favour by blocking the RCB stalwart. All of this has happened in the wake of the handshake snub during the IPL 2023 game between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals. The incident took place after the match when the players of both sides were shaking hands. Earlier, Kohli had accused the board of removing him from the captaincy, with Ganguly allegedly playing a key role in the decision. Ganguly has to date denied the allegations.

Here is the image which proves Ganguly has unfollowed Kohli:

Ganguly unfollows Virat on Instagram pic.twitter.com/g5a9XCLoYx — Akash Kharade (@cricaakash) April 17, 2023

Earlier in December 2021 Ganguly had told ANI: “It’s a call that the BCCI and the selectors took together. Actually, the BCCI had requested Virat to not step down as the T20I skipper, but, obviously, he did not agree. And the selectors then did not feel it right to have two different captains for two white-ball formats.”

Meanwhile, Kohli has been fined 10 percent of his match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

Kohli admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding.

The 34-year old former India captain didn’t trouble the CSK bowlers much as he scored only 6 before getting out on the hands of Akash Singh. The India international played on to the youngster’s delivery.











