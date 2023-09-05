September 5, 2023

The Times of Bengal

Learning through Journalism

South Africa Name Young Pacer Gerald Coetzee In Squad For ICC World Cup 2023 In India

2 min read
2 hours ago admin


  • Home
  • Sports
  • South Africa Name Young Pacer Gerald Coetzee In Squad For ICC World Cup 2023 In India

Temba Bavuma will lead the 15-member South African squad for the ICC World Cup 2023 in India.

South African squad for ICC World Cup, Temba Bavuma, Gerald Coetzee, ICC World Cup 2023, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen
South Africa will open their campaign against Sri Lanka on September 7 in ICC World Cup 2023. (Image: Twitter/CSA)

New Delhi: South Africa have named a pretty new face in Gerald Coetzee in the Proteas 15-member ICC World Cup 2023 squad that was announced on Tuesday. A right-arm pacer, Coetzee made his international debut earlier this year and played just two ODIs to date. Coetzee has taken five wickets, including a three-wicket haul on his ODI debut.

The squad comprises experienced batters such as Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, and Rassie van der Dussen. Temba Bavuma will lead the side.

Kagiso Rabada will lead the South African pace attack in India which also includes the likes of Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi among other fast-bowling talents. The spinners will play a vital role in Indian pitches with Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi doing the slow bowlers’ job.

South Africa will kick off their ICC World Cup 2023 campaign against Sri Lanka on October 7 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Prior to that, they have warm-up games scheduled against Afghanistan (September 29) and New Zealand (October 2).

South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen.










Source link

More Stories

2 min read

Indian Batting Coach Vikram Rathour Makes BIG Statement Ahead Of IND Vs PAK Super Four Clash

2 hours ago admin
1 min read

LIVE SCORE | Afghanistan Vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Updates: Gulbadin Naib’s Strikes Thrice To Put AFG On Top

2 hours ago admin
2 min read

AS IT HAPPENED – India ODI WC Squad Announcement: KL Rahul in; Chahal Misses Out

2 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

3 min read

Campus Activewear Launches Innovative ‘Air Turbo’ Technology; First in India

2 mins ago
4 min read

Max Protein’s Game-Changing New Launch: Whey, Plant Protein, and Roti Mix Driving Towards Market Dominance

2 mins ago
2 min read

Best Agrolife Revolutionizes Agriculture with “Tricolor” Fungicide Launch in Telangana

2 mins ago
3 min read

Enhancing Lives Through Holistic Care and Therapeutic Sessions at Epoch Elder Care’s Vincent House

2 mins ago