July 28, 2023

The Times of Bengal

Learning through Journalism

South Africa Squander Two-Goal Lead, Held 2-2 By Argentina

2 min read
1 hour ago admin


  • Home
  • Sports
  • FIFA Women’s World Cup: South Africa Squander Two-Goal Lead, Held 2-2 By Argentina

Both sides have thus kept their last 16 hopes alive before their final Group G fixtures on Saturday in Wellington.



Published: July 28, 2023 11:02 AM IST


By IANS

FIFA Women's World Cup: South Africa Squander Two-Goal Lead, Held 2-2 By Argentina
Argentina come back from 0-2 down to hold South Africa 2-2 in FIFA Women’s Football World Cup. (Photo credit: FIFA)

Dunedin: South Africa fumbled a 2-0 lead against Argentina and had to settle for a 2-2 draw in Group G of the FIFA Women’s World Cup here on Friday.

Both teams had suffered defeats in their opening group matches. Argentina had lost to Cristiana Girelli’s last-gasp winner against Italy, while South Africa had been turned around 2-1 by Sweden, reports Xinhua.

In Friday’s clash, South Africa took the lead in the 30th minute when Thembi Kgatlana sprung the offside trap and squared for a better-positioned Linda Motlhalo to tap in. Banyana Banyana doubled the lead in the 66th minute when they won back possession and Kgatlana found the back of the net from close range.

Argentina fought back and got back on level terms five minutes later when Sophia Braun fired a rocket from 25 yards before Romina Nunez steered a header into the net to restore parity.

Both sides have thus kept their last 16 hopes alive before their final Group G fixtures on Saturday in Wellington.










Source link

About Author

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

3 min read

Joburg Buffaloes Defeat Harare Hurricanes By 9 Wickets, Finish 2nd In League Stage

2 hours ago admin
2 min read

Ind vs WI: Ravindra Jadeja Breaks Silence on Virat Kohli One-Handed Catch During 1st ODI

2 hours ago admin
5 min read

Dawn of New Sporting Era in United States -T-10 Cricket

3 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

2 min read

Godfrey Phillips India Marks Robust Q1 FY24 Performance with a People-First Philosophy

49 mins ago
2 min read

South Africa Squander Two-Goal Lead, Held 2-2 By Argentina

1 hour ago admin
3 min read

Joburg Buffaloes Defeat Harare Hurricanes By 9 Wickets, Finish 2nd In League Stage

2 hours ago admin
2 min read

Grand Unveiling of JFA Library

2 hours ago admin
    Verified by MonsterInsights