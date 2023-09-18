South Africas Anrich Nortje, Sisanda Magala In Doubt For India Trip

Home

ICC World Cup 2023: South Africa’s Anrich Nortje, Sisanda Magala In Doubt For India Trip

The ICC World Cup-bound South African team will be departing for India on September 23.



Both Anrich Nortje and Sisanda Magala played one game each in the Australia series. (Image: Twitter)

Johannesburg: South African fast bowlers Anrich Nortje and Sisanda Magala remain in doubt for the upcoming ICC World Cup in India after playing just one game each in the recently concluded ODI series against Australia. They will also have their fitness tests con this week following a fitness test. While Nortje has sustained a lower-back injury, Magala is nursing a left knee problem.

Both the players are in South Africa’s initial 15-member squad for the ICC World Cup. The Proteas are set to leave for India on September 23 and the final decision on the duo’s availability will be taken before the journey.

But as per early indications, both quicks are likely to miss the bus. “We are continually taking stock as to where both of those players are,” South Africa’s white-ball coach Rob Walter was quoted as saying by ‘ESPNcricinfo’ after the 3-2 series win over Australia.

“The fact that they weren’t playing today with a week to go before we board the plane for the World Cup is obviously a cause for concern. We would have wanted them out there. There are complications around taking players that are injured into a World Cup because then you have to provide a medical reason to be swapped out.”

If at all, Nortje and Magala miss out, Andile Phehlukwayo is in contention to be called up for the World Cup-bound squad. “Andile is one of a couple of guys who are part of a broader squad and today he showed us, especially with the bat, what we have seen in terms of his capability,” Walter said.

“That knock, you can look at it, and say it was match influencing. A total of 270 looks different to a total of 315 and he was a massive role-player in that. He took an important wicket with the ball as well. I am very happy that Andile was able to deliver that performance today.”















