Southampton will probably be going up towards Brighton of their subsequent Premier League match, on the St. Mary’s Stadium on Monday. At the moment, Brighton are on the seventh spot within the factors desk with a complete of 21 factors of their tally. However, Southampton are struggling within the second final place with solely 12 factors. Southampton confronted a 3-1 defeat towards Liverpool of their earlier conflict whereas Brighton obtained defeated by Aston Villa 2-1.

When will the Southampton vs Brighton, Premier League match be performed?

The Southampton vs Brighton, Premier League match will probably be performed on Monday, December 26.

The place will the Southampton vs Brighton, Premier League match be performed?

The Southampton vs Brighton, Premier League match will probably be performed at St. Mary’s Stadium in Southampton.

What time will the Southampton vs Brighton, Premier League match begin?

The Southampton vs Brighton, Premier League match will begin at 8:30 PM.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Southampton vs Brighton, Premier League match?

The Southampton vs Brighton, Premier League match will probably be broadcasted on the Star Sports activities Community.

The place to observe the stay streaming of the Southampton vs Brighton, Premier League match?

The Southampton vs Brighton, Premier League match will probably be streamed stay on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the knowledge obtained from the host broadcasters)

