Spinners Help Kolkata Knight Riders Beat Bangalore By 81 Runs

KKR vs RCB, IPL 2023: Spin trio of Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine and debutant Suyash Sharma wreaked havoc as Kolkata Knight Riders thrashed Royal Challengers Bangalore by 81 runs to register their first win of IPL 2023 on return to Eden Gardens after four years.

Highlights KKR vs RCB, IPL 2023 Score: Spinners Help Kolkata Knight Riders Beat Bangalore By 81 Runs. (Image: Twitter)



  • 11:16 PM IST


    LIVE KKR vs RCB, IPL 2023: That’s it!! KKR win!! The Knight Riders return to winning ways. They win this contest by 81 runs. KKR 123(17.4)



  • 11:01 PM IST


    LIVE KKR vs RCB, IPL 2023: KKR are just a wicket away from victory.



  • 10:48 PM IST


    LIVE KKR vs RCB, IPL 2023: 13 overs gone, RCB are now reeling at 86/8. RCB 86/8.



  • 10:22 PM IST


    LIVE KKR vs RCB, IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders on a roll, courtesy of Varun Chakravarthy!! Bangalore are in big big trouble as they have lost half their side. RCB 61/5 (9)



  • 10:04 PM IST


    LIVE KKR vs RCB, IPL 2023: OUT!!! BOWLED ONCE AGAIN! ALMOST IN SIMILAR FASHION TO THAT OF KOHLI!! Faf du Plessis, the captain make his way back to the pavilion. Varun Chakravarthy, another spinner does the trick! Looks like this match is gonna be a spinner’s delight in the run-chase. RCB 46/2 (5.2)



  • 9:58 PM IST


    LIVE KKR vs RCB, IPL 2023: OUT!!! BOWLED!!! Virat Kohli departs!!! The great man has been completely bamboozled by the spin of Sunil Narine!! Big breakthrough for KKR!! RCB 44/1 (4.5)



  • 9:56 PM IST


    LIVE KKR vs RCB, IPL 2023: 4 overs gone, RCB are now at 42/0. Huge start from the openers! 23 runs coming from Southee’s second over. RCB 42/0 (4)



  • 9:49 PM IST


    LIVE KKR vs RCB, IPL 2023: Brilliant bowling from Tim Southee. Just 2 runs from the second over. RCB 12/0 (2)



  • 9:43 PM IST


    LIVE KKR vs RCB, IPL 2023: Good start for RCB in the run-chase. Virat Kohli making his presence felt right away. 10 runs from the over. RCB 10/0 (1)



  • 9:40 PM IST


    LIVE KKR vs RCB, IPL 2023: Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis open innings for RCB. Umesh Yadav has the new ball for the Knight Riders.




AS IT HAPPENED | Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2023

Kolkata: Spin trio of Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine and debutant Suyash Sharma wreaked havoc as Kolkata Knight Riders thrashed Royal Challengers Bangalore by 81 runs to register their first win of IPL 2023 on return to Eden Gardens after four years, here on Thursday.

After Shardul Thakur slammed the joint-fastest fifty of the season while Rahmanullah Gurbaz hit a stroke-filled half-century and Rinku Singh chipped in with a vital 46 to propel KKR to a mammoth 204/7, Kolkata’s three mystery spinners bamboozled the RCB batters to bowl them out for 123 in 17.4 overs.

While Narine set the base for the demolition job with 2/16 in four overs, Chakaravarthy was the star of the show with his quicker deliveries and getting some skid to pick 4/15 in 3.4 overs and bowled 13 dot balls. The 19-year old Suyash left a huge impression in his very first game of professional cricket through his spell of 3/30 in four overs, with 11 dot balls to show.

Virat Kohli began the chase of 205 clipping a half-volley outside leg stump from Umesh Yadav for four and ended the opening over with another boundary slashed in the gap between third man and backward point.

He and Faf du Plessis hit Tim Southee for two fours and as many sixes each in the fourth over yielding 23 runs. But from there, the Narine-Chakravarthy show began to blow away RCB.

Kohli played across the line against Narine, but missed the ball and was castled through the gate in the fifth over. In the next over, du Plessis went for an expansive drive against a fuller ball from Chakravarthy but got an inside edge to his stumps.

In his next over, Chakaravarthy’s quicker googly beat the inside edge of Glenn Maxwell to crash into the stumps. Two balls later, he ended Harshal Patel’s promotion by extracting an inside edge to crash into the stumps.

More misery followed Bangalore as Shahbaz Ahmed picked out deep point with his reverse sweep off Narine, as half the side was back in the hut in 8.5 overs. Michael Bracewell put up some resistance with two boundaries, but gloved a pull off Thakur to diving short fine leg.

Impact player Anuj Rawat tried to slog-sweep against debutant spinner Suyash, but found short third man. Three balls later, Suyash struck again when Dinesh Karthik went for the loft, but outside edge flew to short third man.

In his next over, Suyash had Karn Sharma sweeping to slip and got his wicket as replays showed a faint bottom edge. Varun finished off the proceedings by keeping his eyes on the ball and running to mid-wicket to complete a stunning caught and bowled dismissal of Akash Deep.

Brief Scores: Kolkata Knight Riders 204/7 in 20 overs (Shardul Thakur 68, Rahmanullah Gurbaz 57; David Willey 2/16, Karn Sharma 2/26) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore 123 all out in 17.4 overs (Faf du Plessis 23, Virat Kohli 21; Varun Chakaravarthy 4/15, Suyash Sharma 3/30) by 81 runs




