The Canadian leader in youth sports is expanding across the U.S.

TORONTO

Feb. 2, 2026

This is Sportball – a leader in youth sports, redefining the industry with a fun-first, multi-sport, non-competitive approach designed to get kids moving and loving physical activity from an early age.



One of the first programs to incorporate early childhood education principles into youth sports for children 12 and under

Programs serve children ages 16 months to 12 years, meeting kids where they are developmentally and growing with them over time

Children play up to eight different sports in each session, reinforcing the benefits of multi-sport play

More than 900 locations across four countries, including Canada, the U.S., Singapore and India, reaching more than 70,000 kids each year

To date, Sportball has positively impacted the lives of more than 700,000 children worldwide