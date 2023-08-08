August 8, 2023

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur Lauds Swimmer Shoan Ganguly For His Silver At Youth Commonwealth Games

Notably, the fastest time clocked by an Indian swimmer is called "Best Indian Time" while a timing is considered a national meet record when it has been achieved at the National Aquatic Championships.



Sports Minister Anurag Thakur Lauds Swimmer Shoan Ganguly For His Silver At Youth Commonwealth Games
Indian swimmer Shoan Ganguly wins sliver at Youth Commonwealth Games. (Pic: IANS)

New Delhi: Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday lauded Indian swimmer Shoan Ganguly for winning silver at Youth Commonwealth Games in Trinbago.

Ganguly claimed silver in the boys 400m individual medley swimming event. He came with the best Indian time of 4:25.47 to finish behind England’s Reece Grady (4:24:16), while Scotland’s Evan Davidson won the bronze with a swim of 4:25:68.

Notably, the fastest time clocked by an Indian swimmer is called “Best Indian Time” while a timing is considered a national meet record when it has been achieved at the National Aquatic Championships.

” ! Congratulations to India’s rising star and #KheloIndia athlete Shoan Ganguly on setting the new Best Indian Time in the Men’s 400m Individual Medley event en route to securing a SILVER at the 2023 Youth Commonwealth Games,” said Anurag Thakur in a tweet.

“Your record-breaking time of 4:25.47 (NR 0.15s) is a testament to your talent and dedication. Your accomplishments resonate as an inspiration to all aspiring swimmers. Keep the flying high and making the nation proud! Well done, Champ,” he added.

Meanwhile, another Indian athlete Anupriya Valliyot Sasi won bronze medal in the girl’s shot-put at the ongoing Commonwealth Youth Games.

Anupriya threw the iron ball to a distance of 15.62m in her third attempt to claim the third spot, behind South Africa’s Alicia Eli Khunou (17.97) and Australia’s Xylavene Beale (16.31) respectively.

In other results, Ridhima Kumar Veerendra (30.04) finished seventh in women’s 50m backstroke.

A 24-member Indian contingent is competing at the Commonwealth Youth Games 2023, which which will conclude on August 11.










