Sports

Sports Ministry Allows Mens and Womens Indian Football Team To Participate In Asian Games 2023

admin July 26, 2023 0 1 min read


The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) had earlier refused to clear the Indian football teams for the Asian Games on the ground that they were not ranked in the top-8 in Asia.

indian football, indian football asian games, india football asian games participation
Government Of India Allows Men’s and Women’s Indian Football Team To Participate In Asian Games 2023. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Good news coming in for Indian football fans as the Ministry Of Youth Affair Of Sports, Government of India on Wednesday has decided to relax the rules to facilitate participation of both the men’s and women’s teams, which were not qualifying as per the existing criterion.

As per previous criteria, a team has to be among the top 8 candidates in Asia, in order to participate in the main phase of the show piece event. Indian football team coach, Igor Stimac took to social media and appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allow the football teams to participate in the Games, owing to their brilliant recent performance.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) then made an appeal to the Sports Ministry to allow the men’s and women’s teams to take part in the prestigious event.

The Indian men’s team is ranked 18th in Asia, while the women’s side is ranked 11th.

The Huangzhou Asian Games is scheduled to take place from September 23 to October 8 in China.










Source link

