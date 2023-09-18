Squads, Timings, LIVE Streaming Details And All You Need to Know

Home

India vs Australia ODI’s 2023 Schedule: Squads, Timings, Venues, LIVE Streaming Details And All You Need to Know

India vs Australia ODI’s 2023: Here are all the details of how to watch the three matches.

India vs Australia ODIs 2023 – All You Need to Know (Image: X)

Mumbai: With the Asia Cup done and dusted, the focus shifts to India where the home side would host Australia in a three-match ODI series ahead of the ODI World Cup. These three matches would give both sides an opportunity to get accustomed to conditions ahead of the ODI WC. Both the sides are WC contenders and hence this upcoming three matches would hold a lot of interest.

India vs Australia ODI: All you need to know

When will the IND vs AUS ODI series be played?

IND vs AUS ODI series will be played from September 22

Where will the IND vs AUS ODI series be played?

IND vs AUS ODI series will be played in India.

What are the venues of the IND vs AUS ODI series?

IND vs AUS ODI series will be played in Mohali, Indore & Rajkot

What time will the Ind vs Aus matches start?

The matches are scheduled to start at 1:30 PM IST.

How to watch IND vs AUS ODI series live streaming?

India vs. Australia ODI series will be broadcast live in English on Sports 18. Additionally, the India vs. Australia match can be streamed live for free on JioCinema.

Ind vs Aus SQUADS

Australia Squad: Pat Cummins (c), Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Ashton Agar, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Mitch Marsh, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya (vc), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav















