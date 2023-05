SRH vs LSG Top Picks, Fantasy Tips, Captain, Playing 11s Todays Match, Rajiv Gandhi

Home

Hyderabad vs Lucknow Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2023, Match 58: SRH vs LSG Top Picks, Fantasy Tips, Captain, Playing 11s Today's Match, Rajiv Gandhi Stadium 3:30 PM IST May 13, Saturday

Here is the Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and SRH vs LSG Dream11 Team Prediction, SRH vs LSG Fantasy Cricket Prediction, SRH vs LSG Playing 11s, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants, Fantasy Playing Tips. Hyderabad vs Lucknow Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2023, Match 58: SRH vs LSG Top Picks, Fantasy Tips, Captain, Playing 11s Today’s Match, Rajiv Gandhi stadium 7.30 PM IST May 13, Sat.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants, 58th Match – Live Cricket Score, Commentary. (Image: BCCI)

Dream11 Team Prediction

Hyderabad vs Lucknow IPL 2023, Match 58: SRH vs LSG Top Picks, Fantasy Tips, Captain, Playing 11s Today’s Match, Rajiv Gandhi Stadium 7:30 PM IST May 13, Saturday:

Match Details

Match: SRH vs LSG, Match 58, IPL 2023

Date & Time: May 13, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International stadium, Hyderabad.

SRH vs LSG Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock (vc), Nicholas Pooran, Heinrich Klaasen

Batter: Rahul Tripathi (c)

All-rounders: Marcus Stoinis, Aiden Markram, Krunal Pandya

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Mayank Markande, Ravi Bishnoi

Probable Playing XIs

SRH Likely XI: Anmolpreet Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Glenn Phillips, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and T Natarajan.

LSG Likely XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya (c), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi and Amit Mishra.

Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Vivrant Sharma, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Anmolpreet Singh, Adil Rashid, Mayank Agarwal, Akeal Hosein, Samarth Vyas, Mayank Dagar, Upendra Yadav, Harry Brook, Kartik Tyagi, Sanvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Nitish Reddy, Umran Malik

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya(c), Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Swapnil Singh, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Ayush Badoni, Daniel Sams, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Mark Wood, Romario Shepherd, Arpit Guleria, Karun Nair, Naveen-ul-Haq, Manan Vohra, Krishnappa Gowtham, Karan Sharma