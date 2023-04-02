5.1 C
SRH vs RR, IPL 2023, Match 4: Rajasthan Beat Hyderabad By 72 Runs

Highlights | SRH vs RR, IPL 2023, Match 4: Rajasthan Royals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 72 runs.

Abdul Samad

32* (31) 2×4, 1×6

Umran Malik

19 (8) 1×4, 2×6

Navdeep Saini

(1.5-0-34-0)*

Trent Boult

(4-1-21-2)

  • 7:39 PM IST




  • 7:29 PM IST


    SRH Captain Bhuvneshwar Kumar: 100 per cent we can say that, let’s forget and move on, the way we pulled back in the last 6 overs and Umran’s cameo at the end. We did not bowl pretty well, first match of the season and a lot to improve. South Africans are coming back and we definitely will be a much better batting side, we have to move forward from this game. It was a pretty good track, we can prepare what we want but we are not worried about that.



  • 7:27 PM IST


  • 6:54 PM IST


    LIVE SCORE | SRH vs RR, IPL 2023: 15 overs gone, Sunrisers are now at 87/7. SRH 87/7 (15)



  • 6:51 PM IST


    LIVE SCORE | SRH vs RR, IPL 2023: Rashid perishes and the runners-up from last season have started their campaign on a brilliant note. As the game progresses, RR keep getting better. SRH 83/7 (14.1)



  • 6:40 PM IST


    LIVE SCORE | SRH vs RR, IPL 2023: Agarwal has been sent back to the pavilion and Hyderabad’s chances of winning the game is very much bleak. SRH 68/6 (12.2)



  • 6:27 PM IST


    LIVE Score | SRH vs RR, IPL 2023: OUT!! Ravichandran Ashwin removes Glenn Phillips ! Sunrisers Hyderabad are in big big trouble! Abdul Samad is the new man in for SRH. SRH 48/5 (9.5)



  • 6:17 PM IST


    LIVE Score | SRH vs RR, IPL 2023, Match 4: Eight overs are done and dusted, and Hyderabad is reeling in the game. The side needs a miracle to make a comeback from here. Another Wicket Washington Sundar Departs after making one run.
    SRH 39/4 (8.2)



  • 6:08 PM IST


    LIVE Score | SRH vs RR, IPL 2023, Match 4: WICKET!!! Harry Brook departs after making 13 runs. Seems like a bad day for Hyderabad at their home ground.

    SRH 34/3 (7)




Highligts | SRH vs RR, IPL 2023, Match 4: Rajasthan Royals made a rousing start to the IPL-16, thrashing Sunrisers Hyderabad by 72 runs, here on Sunday. Put in to bat, last season’s runners-up RR got off to a flier with T20 World Cup-winning England skipper Jos Buttler smacking 54 off 22 balls (7×4, 3×6).

Promising uncapped Indian Yashasvi Jaiswal made an identical 54 (37b; 9×4), while skipper Sanju Samson topscored with 55 (32b; 3×4, 4×6) as RR posted season’s highest total of 203 for 5.

In reply, the home side managed 131 for 8 in the stipulated 20 overs.

For Sunrisers Hyderabad, T Natarajan (3-0-23-2) was the pick of the bowler and dragged the Royals back in a tidy penultimate over where he dismissed Samson and gave away just seven runs.

Left-arm Afghan pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi returned with 2 for 41 from his four overs.

In reply, the home side lost two wickets without opening the account with Trent Boult inflicting the double blow in the first over en route his splendid figures of 4-1-21-2.

Thereafter, Indian wrist spinner Yuzvendra Chahal made hay in his 4-0-17-4 to have them reeling at 95 for 8.

Just when they looked to fold inside 100 runs, the Jammu and Kashmir duo of Adul Samad (32 not out; 32b) and Umran Malik (19 not out; 8b) produced some late fireworks to take them to a respectable 131 for 8.

Brief Scores: Rajasthan Royals: 203 for 5 in 20 overs (Sanju Samson 55, Yashasvi Jaiswal 54, Jos Buttler 54; T Natarajan 2/23, Fazalhaq Farooqi 2/41) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad: 131 for 8 in 20 overs (Abdul Samad 32 not out; Yuzvendra Chahal 4/17, Trent Boult 2/21) by 72 runs.




Published Date: April 2, 2023 7:35 PM IST



Updated Date: April 2, 2023 7:40 PM IST







