Sri Lanka Announce 20-man Squad For ODI, T20I Collection In opposition to India | Cricket Information

The Sri Lanka Cricket Choice Committee on Wednesday introduced the 20-member squad to participate within the upcoming white-ball sequence tour of India. Dasun Shanaka will lead Sri Lanka’s T20I and ODI squads in opposition to India, whereas Kusal Mendis will play the function of his deputy in ODIs.

“Sri Lanka Cricket Choice Committee chosen the next 20-member squad to participate within the upcoming Sri Lanka tour of India 2022/23. The Honorable Minister of Sports activities and Youth Affairs, Roshan Ranasinghe, has given his approval for the squad,” Sri Lanka Cricket mentioned in an official assertion.

The tour includes three T20Is and as many ODIs. Sri Lanka will probably be touring India from January 3 to January 15 for 3 T20Is and three ODIs. The primary match of the sequence will probably be held on January 3, 2023, in Mumbai whereas the second and third will happen on January 5 and seven in Pune and Rajkot respectively.

The ODIs will probably be held in Guwahati, Kolkata and Trivandrum on January 10, 12 and 15 respectively.

Sri Lanka’s squad for India tour: Dasun Shanaka (C), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kusal Mendis (v-c for ODIs), Bhanuka Rajapaksa (just for T20Is), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga (v-c for T20Is), Ashen Bandara, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay (just for ODIs), Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha, Nuwanidu Fernando (just for ODIs), Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara and Nuwan Thushara (just for T20I).

Earlier on Tuesday BCCI introduced India’s squads for the upcoming white-ball sequence in opposition to Sri Lanka.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya led India’s T20I squad in opposition to Sri Lanka within the three-match sequence to be held in Mumbai. Suryakumar Yadav has been named vice-captain of the Indian T20I staff. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul should not a part of India’s T20I squad.

Rohit Sharma will probably be again because the captain to steer Males in Blue within the three-match ODI sequence in opposition to Sri Lanka.

India’s squad for Sri Lanka T20Is: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi and Mukesh Kumar.

India’s squad for Sri Lanka ODIs: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh.

