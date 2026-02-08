Home

T20 World Cup 2026 Group B Points Table: Sri Lanka secure top spot after Kamindu Mendis fiery knock

Sri Lanka tops the Group B points table after they secured a convincing 20-run victory over Ireland at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo in T20 World Cup 2026 opener.

Team M W L T N/R PTS NRR Sri Lanka 1 1 0 0 0 2 +1.000 Ireland 1 0 1 0 0 0 -1.000 Australia 0 0 0 0 0 0 – Oman 0 0 0 0 0 0 – Zimbabwe 0 0 0 0 0 0 –

Sri Lanka, who started their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign with a 20-run win over Ireland at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, top the Group B points table, while Oman, Australia, and Oman are yet to play their opening matches. Sent in to bat, Sri Lanka got off to a decent start but were restricted in the middle overs by Ireland’s spinners George Dockrell and Gareth Delany. After 16 overs, they were 104 for 4. The additional 59 runs that took them to a competitive 163 for 6 came largely thanks to Ireland’s sloppy fielding. Kamindu Mendis, dropped on 14, played an explosive knock of 44 off 19 balls. Kusal Mendis, first let off on 34, remained unbeaten on 56 from 43 deliveries. The pair stitched together a 67-run partnership for the fifth wicket in just 30 balls. Ireland made a solid start in their chase, reaching 52 for 1 in seven overs. But Wanindu Hasaranga, who had hurt his hamstring after bowling just two deliveries, turned pushed them in the bat the back foot as he finished with figures of 3 for 25 from four overs, despite minimal follow-through. Maheesh Theekshana also claimed three wickets, hastening the end as Ireland were bowled out for 143 in 19.5 overs.Ross Adair’s dismissal helped Sri Lanka maintain control of the scoring rate. Harry Tector and Lorcan Tucker added 49 runs for the third wicket but consumed 38 balls. With six overs remaining, Ireland still needed 60 runs, but the Khettarama pitch had slowed down further. Tucker tried to attack Dunith Wellalage but holed out to long-on for 21 off 18 balls. Ireland needed 47 from four overs after Hasaranga had Tector caught at deep midwicket for 40 off 34 balls. The new batters found it difficult to match Theekshana’s skill. Ben Calitz charged him, but Kusal easily stumped him after he was tricked by an offbreak. Gareth Delany was sent to the short third man by Theekshana’s carrom delivery on the very next ball. Hasaranga finally trapped Curtis Campher at long off in the 18th over, completing Sri Lanka’s victory.

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/