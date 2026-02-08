Sri Lanka tops the Group B points table after they secured a convincing 20-run victory over Ireland at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo in T20 World Cup 2026 opener.T20 World Cup 2026: Sri Lanka, who started their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign with a 20-run win over Ireland at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, top the Group B points table, while Oman, Australia, and Oman are yet to play their opening matches. Sent in to bat, Sri Lanka got off to a decent start but were restricted in the middle overs by Ireland’s spinners George Dockrell and Gareth Delany. After 16 overs, they were 104 for 4. The additional 59 runs that took them to a competitive 163 for 6 came largely thanks to Ireland’s sloppy fielding. Kamindu Mendis, dropped on 14, played an explosive knock of 44 off 19 balls. Kusal Mendis, first let off on 34, remained unbeaten on 56 from 43 deliveries. The pair stitched together a 67-run partnership for the fifth wicket in just 30 balls. Ireland made a solid start in their chase, reaching 52 for 1 in seven overs. But Wanindu Hasaranga, who had hurt his hamstring after bowling just two deliveries, turned pushed them in the bat the back foot as he finished with figures of 3 for 25 from four overs, despite minimal follow-through. Maheesh Theekshana also claimed three wickets, hastening the end as Ireland were bowled out for 143 in 19.5 overs.
|Team
|M
|W
|L
|T
|N/R
|PTS
|NRR
|Sri Lanka
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|+1.000
|Ireland
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-1.000
|Australia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|–
|Oman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|–
|Zimbabwe
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|–
