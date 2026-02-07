Home

Sports

Sri Lanka sends STRONG message to Pakistan over BOYCOTT of T20 World Cup 2026 match vs India, they want…

The co-hosts Sri Lanka Cricket sends strong message to the Pakistan ahead of the match against India in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. Take a look and find out.

Image-X

Sri Lanka requests Pakistan to reconsider their decision

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Sri Lanka reminds Pakistan about 2009 Lahore attack

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 has officially kicked off. However, the co-hosts of the tournament, Sri Lanka, have asked Pakistan to solve their issues to play their group stage match against India in Colombo on February 15.However, in reply, the Pakistan team clearly refused to face India in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. As they said, it was their government decision. On the other hand, the raising tension between the co-hosts is if the match does not happen. Sri Lanka could lose a lot of money from ticket sales. Sri Lanka also requested Pakistan to play their matches as scheduled. According to Hindustan Times. “We write to you with reference to recent media reports through which Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has been apprised of the position of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in relation to Pakistan’s participation in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. From the said reports, it is understood that the PCB has confirmed that its National Team will participate in the tournament, with all matches involving Pakistan scheduled to be played in Sri Lanka. At the same time, it has also been reported that a decision has been taken not to participate in the India vs Pakistan match scheduled to be played on 15 February 2026 at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, Colombo,”. “In this regard, we wish to place on record that Sri Lanka is highly anticipating the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, particularly in its capacity as a host venue for matches assigned to Sri Lanka. All commercial, operational, logistical, and security-related arrangements in respect of these matches have already been finalized. This includes, inter alia, hospitality planning and the sale of match tickets,” the letter added.However, in their letter, Sri Lanka also mentioned the past incident. Back in a days, when Sri Lanka supported Pakistan by touring the country after the 2009 Lahore attack, when all the teams refused to play. The co-hosts also said that even after the 2025 bomb attack in Islamabad, it chose to stay and complete its tour, showing its commitment to Pakistan. “In this context, we respectfully recall that Sri Lanka Cricket and the Sri Lanka National Team have, on several occasions, toured Pakistan and participated in international fixtures notwithstanding exceptionally challenging and sensitive circumstances, including serious security-related incidents. These have included, inter alia, the attack on the national team convoy, as a result of which certain Sri Lankan players and officials sustained injuries, some of whom continue to carry physical impacts from those injuries to date, while others were left with profound and lasting psychological trauma. In more recent instances, further security incidents, including bombings in the region, placed additional emotional and professional strain on team members, with some compelled to contemplate withdrawal from ongoing engagements,” Sri Lanka wrote in a letter. “Notwithstanding the gravity of these circumstances, Sri Lanka Cricket, in close coordination with the Government of Sri Lanka, remained steadfast in its support of Pakistan and the Pakistan Cricket Board, and continued to honor its commitments to international cricket in the broader interests of the game and international solidarity, at times when several other cricketing nations were hesitant or unwilling to tour Pakistan,” the letter added.

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/