Sri Lanka vs West Indies – When And Where To Watch, Live Streaming Of ICC World Cup Qualifier

Sri Lanka take on West Indies in the ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023. The match will begin form 12:30 PM at the Harare Sports Club on July 7.

Sri Lanka have made their way to the ICC World Cup Qualifier final.

We are into the final stage of the ICC CWC Qualifier 2023 in Zimbabwe. This tournament has been splendid and matches have really been closely fought. Unfortunately, two of the top contenders in the final were unexpectedly defeated, crushing their hopes of qualifying for the 2023 ODI World Cup in India. The host nation, Zimbabwe, along with the two-time champion West Indies, have already been eliminated.

With the elimination of these squads, other associate nations have been able to do their best and book a spot in the marquee event in India. Sri Lanka have already qualified. West Indies would now want to end their campaign with some sort of solace. Jason Holder and Alzarri Joseph have already gone back home. The Shai Hope-led side would need to find some inspiration to come up with a good performance.

The upcoming match of the Super Six will feature a face-off between Sri Lanka and West Indies on Friday at the Harare Sports Club, marking the final game before the ultimate showdown.

Ahead of the Sri Lanka vs West Indies World Cup Qualifier, here is everything you need to know.

When Is The Sri Lanka vs West Indies ICC World Cup Qualifier Match?

The Sri Lanka vs West Indies ICC World Cup Qualifier will be played on Friday, July 7.

At What Time Does The Sri Lanka vs West Indies ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023 Match Start?

The Sri Lanka vs West Indies ICC World Cup Qualifier match will begin at 9:00 AM Local Time and 12:30 PM IST.

Where Is The Sri Lanka vs West Indies ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023 Match Being Played?

The Sri Lanka vs West Indies ICC World Cup Qualifier match will be played at Harare Sports Club, Harare.

Where Can You Watch The Sri Lanka vs West Indies ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023 On TV In India?

The Sri Lanka vs West Indies ICC World Cup Qualifier fixture can be viewed on the Star Sports Network (SS1 SD+HD).

Where Can You Watch Sri Lanka vs West Indies ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023 Match Online In India?

One can watch Sri Lanka vs West Indies ICC World Cup Qualifier ODI match online on the FanCode and Disney+ Hotstar apps.

Sri Lanka vs West Indies Squads:

Sri Lanka Full Squad: Dasun Shanaka (c), Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dushan Hemantha, Wanindu Hasaranga, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Chamika Karunaratne, Lahiru Kumara, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Maheesh Thikshana, Matheesha Pathirana.

West Indies Full Squad: Shai Hope (c), Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Yannic Cariah, Jason Holder, Nicholas Pooran, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph.















