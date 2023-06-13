SS vs CSG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints TNPL 2023 Match 2 SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore, 7 PM IST July 13, Tuesday

Home

SS vs CSG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints TNPL 2023, Match 2: Captain, Vice-Captain – Salem Spartans vs Chepauk Super Gillies, Playing 11s For Today’s Match SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore, 7 PM IST July 13, Tuesday

SS vs CSG Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know



Here is the Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and SS vs CSG Dream11 Team Prediction, SS vs CSG Fantasy Cricket Prediction, SS vs CSG Playing 11s Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Salem Spartans and Chepauk Super Gillies, Fantasy Playing Tips – T20 League.

TOSS – The toss between Salem Spartans vs Chepauk Super Gillies will take place at 6.30 PM IST.

Time – 7:15 PM IST

Venue: SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore.

SS vs CSG Dream11 Team

Wicket-keepers: Amit Sathvik, Narayan Jagadeesan (captain)

Batters: S Abishiek, Sanjay Yadav

All-rounders: S Aravind (VC), Baba Aparajith, Rajagopal Sathish

Bowlers: Ravi Karthikeyan, N Selva Kumaran, Rahil Shah, M Silambarasan

SS vs CSG: Probable Playing XIs

SS: Amit Sathvik, S Abishiek, Kaushik Gandhi, Akash Sumra, S Aravind, Abhishek Tanwar , Mann Bafna, Ravi Karthikeyan, N Selva Kumaran , M Ganesh Moorthi, V Yuvaraj.

CSG: Naryan Jagadeesan, U Sasidev, S Santosh Shiv, Rajagopal Sathish, Sanjay Yadav, Rocky Bhaskar, Baba Aparajith, Harish Kumar, TD Lokesh Raj, M Silambarasan, Rahil Shah.















