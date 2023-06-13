Menu
SS vs CSG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints TNPL 2023 Match 2 SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore, 7 PM IST July 13, Tuesday

SS vs CSG Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

TOSS – The toss between Salem Spartans vs Chepauk Super Gillies will take place at 6.30 PM IST.

Time – 7:15 PM IST

Venue: SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore.

SS vs CSG Dream11 Team

Wicket-keepers: Amit Sathvik, Narayan Jagadeesan (captain)

Batters: S Abishiek, Sanjay Yadav

All-rounders: S Aravind (VC), Baba Aparajith, Rajagopal Sathish

Bowlers: Ravi Karthikeyan, N Selva Kumaran, Rahil Shah, M Silambarasan

SS vs CSG: Probable Playing XIs

SS: Amit Sathvik, S Abishiek, Kaushik Gandhi, Akash Sumra, S Aravind, Abhishek Tanwar , Mann Bafna, Ravi Karthikeyan, N Selva Kumaran , M Ganesh Moorthi, V Yuvaraj.

CSG: Naryan Jagadeesan, U Sasidev, S Santosh Shiv, Rajagopal Sathish, Sanjay Yadav, Rocky Bhaskar, Baba Aparajith, Harish Kumar, TD Lokesh Raj, M Silambarasan, Rahil Shah.










