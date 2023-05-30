SSP vs IST Dream11 Prediction Today Match, Dream11 Team Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI- FanCode ECS Bulgaria T10, Match 42 1 PM IST May 30, Tue

Home

SSP vs IST Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS Bulgaria T10 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Sofia Spartans vs Istanbul KSK, Playing 11s For Today’s Match National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia, Bulgaria 1 PM IST May 30, Tuesday

TOSS – The ECS Bulgaria T10 match toss between Sofia Spartans and Istanbul KSK will take place at 1 PM IST

Time – May 30, Tuesday.

Venue: National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia, Bulgaria.

SSP vs IST Dream11 Team

Keeper – Ismet Turkmen(c)

Batsmen – Tajammal Mohsin, Ilyas Ataullah, Ishak Elec

All-rounders – Murad Ozbek, Kushaal Krishnakumar, Syed Ali(vc)

Bowlers – Mecit Oztruk, Zohaib Iqbal, Mohammad Isa Turkmen, Adeel Raza.

SSP vs IST Probable Playing XIs

BS CC – Sofia Spartans: Kushaal Krishnakumar, Naveen George, Sid Nair, Jinson John, Gearóid Lynch(wk), Anu Saju, Delrick Vinu©, Ali Rasool, Kevin George, Bradley Constantine, Ivaylo Katzarski

Istanbul KSK: Ishak Elec, Ilyas Ataullah, Tajammal Moshin, Murad Ozbek, Ali Turkmen©, Mecit Ozturk, Abdullah Lodhi(wk), Zohaib Iqbal, Muhammed Turkmen, Hesh Moghaddam, Mohammad Isa.















