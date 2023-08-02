Home

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Are Integral Part of The Team: Stand-in Captain Hardik Pandya After ODI Series Win vs West Indies

Following the series win, stand-in captain Hardik Pandya claimed that Rohit and Virat are integral part of the side with the ODI World Cup coming up.

Hardik Pandya, 3rd ODI @BCCITwitter

Trinidad: India managed to beat West Indies by 200 runs on Tuesday in the third and final ODI to clinch the series 2-1. The Indian side did not play two of it’s most important players in the final two games – Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. While there were talks that Rohit and Virat should return to the side for the final ODI after the side lost the second game, but that did not happen as the management backed the youngsters to do the job. Following the series win, stand-in captain Hardik Pandya claimed that Rohit and Virat are integral part of the side with the ODI World Cup coming up.

“Virat and Rohit are integral parts of the team. But it was important to rest them so that people like Ruturaj Gaikwad could get a chance. It was about giving opportunities to youngsters. I took it deep intentionally, wanted to have some time out in the middle. Had a great chat with Virat before the game, he wanted me to spend some time out in the middle and get used to the 50-over format,” Hardik said after the game.

“The game was kind of over in the powerplay itself. This was one of the nicest grounds we have played. Things can be better when we come to West Indies next time,” he added.

Meanwhile, Shardul Thakur took four wickets while Mukesh Kumar got three as India defeated West Indies by 200 runs in the third and final ODI against West Indies on Tuesday. India thus win the series 2-1. Chasing 352, West Indies never looked at ease and kept on losing wickets at regular intervals.

Earlier, Shubman Gill tapered off after a blazing start but Ishan Kishan’s golden run of form and Sanju Samson’s impactful fifty powered India a commanding 351/5. Skipper Hardik Pandya’s smashing 70 off 52 balls helped India cross the 350-run mark as he provided the finishing touches to the innings with four boundaries and five sixes.















