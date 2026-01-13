Home

Star India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin opened up Virat Kohli’s fine form and said he is not trying to change anything or overthink his game. According to Ashwin, Kohli has started enjoying batting and the freedom of his childhood days, which, when combined with his vast experience, has resulted in a remarkable flow of runs. After stepping away from both Tests and T20Is, Kohli returned to international cricket in October but endured a disappointing start with two ducks against Australia. Since then, he has bounced back impressively, registering seven successive 50-plus scores across ODIs and the Vijay Hazare Trophy. This purple patch includes two ODI centuries against South Africa and a fluent 93 against New Zealand in Vadodara on Monday.It is the noticeable that Kohli’s batting approach has changed. He has been far more proactive from the outset, taking the attack to bowlers early, a change reflected in a strike rate of over 100 in the last two series, something he had not managed in the previous five rubbers. “It looks like nothing is going on in his mind. You asked me what he has changed — he hasn’t changed anything; he is just not thinking about anything,” Ashwin said in a recent YouTube video.“He made a decision that he just wants to enjoy his cricket. It seems like he is batting with the freedom of his childhood, combined with the experience of so many years. When you take joy from the game, and when you are in the right space in your life, you can play like this,” he added.Kohli is reportedly determined to secure a spot in India’s squad for the 2027 ODI World Cup, even though he would be nearing 40 by then. Contrary to expectations of a decline, he has moved in the opposite direction, producing performances that have made it almost impossible for the selectors to overlook him.