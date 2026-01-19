Home

Sunil Gavaskar strongly criticized India’s shocking ODI series defeat to New Zealand, pointing to the batters repeated inability to give the team solid starts.

India suffered a 41-run defeat in series decider

Gavaskar said India’s disappointing start added pressure on middle-order

Former India legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar strongly criticized India’s shocking ODI series defeat to New Zealand, pointing to the batters repeated inability to give the team solid starts and urging them to learn the art of building an innings from Virat Kohli.India suffered a 41-run defeat in the series decider at the Holkar Stadium in Indore while chasing a challenging total of 338, marking their first-ever 50-over home series loss to New Zealand. Although Virat Kohli played an impressive knock of 124 off 108 balls, but the absence of support from the other end cost the hosts yet another disappointing result. “Unless Virat Kohli got substantial support, it was always going to be difficult, and he got very little of it,” Gavaskar said on JioStar. “The real problem for India throughout the series has been the starts. As they say, well begun is half done.”Gavaskar highlighted that India’s failure to get off to strong starts consistently added pressure on the middle order during challenging chases, “India never began well, and that’s one of the main reasons they weren’t able to chase these big scores,” he added. India crumbled to 159 for five, a collapse that effectively handed the advantage to New Zealand. Gavaskar emphasized how the loss of top-order made the chase nearly impossible. “When you lose someone in good form like KL Rahul, and then you have Nitish Kumar Reddy, who hadn’t really done justice to his ability until this innings of 53, and Harshit Rana, someone you’re never quite sure what you’re going to get, it becomes an uphill climb,” he explained.