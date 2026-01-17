Home

Star India cricket Rohit Sharma was sacked from ODIs and T20Is captaincy despite guiding the team to the ICC Champions Trophy title. The BCCI selection committee aimed for a new strategy ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup, many believed the decision to remove Rohit as captain was too severe. Though the announcement was made by selection committee chief Ajit Agarkar, former India cricketer Manoj Tiwary feels that head coach Gautam Gambhir played a major role on the call.“I don’t know what the primary cause is,” Tiwary told Sports Today. “But knowing Ajit Agarkar, he has a strong personality. He is a decisive leader who does not shy away from making tough calls. However, we must consider whether he was influenced by someone else to ‘fire the gun from his shoulder.’ A lot happens behind the scenes where one plus one equals two. Perhaps the decision was made by the chief selector, and he was upfront about it, but the coach’s input must have been there. You cannot make such a decision in isolation; both are equally responsible.” Shubman Gill was appointed as the new captain, keeping the 2027 World Cup in focus. At first, many believed that the 38-year-old Rohit would not be in contention for the next tournament, which forced leadership change in ODI cricket. However, Rohit’s consistent form, fitness, and hunger for the game have shown that he still has the motivation to compete at the highest level one final time.Tiwary reflected on the current state of the team’s management. “There has been a lot of inconsistency in picking the playing XI. To be brutally honest, I have lost interest in watching ODI matches. When a T20 World Cup-winning and Champions Trophy-winning captain is removed and replaced by someone new, it feels unnecessary. Having played with Rohit, I feel a connection to him and disliked how this panned out. It felt disrespectful to a cricketer who has given so much to fans worldwide.” Tiwari also pointed out the “cricketing logic” behind the decision, highlighting Rohit’s record as a successful captain with two ICC titles. He felt the decision reflected doubts over Rohit’s long-term future in the team “I wonder why there were doubts regarding Rohit playing in the 2027 World Cup. Doubting his ability was a mistake. When a player has scored three double-centuries and plays with such a selfless mindset, as he did in 2023, you don’t question him. Removing him from the captaincy cannot be justified by cricketing logic alone.”