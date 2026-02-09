Dasun Shanaka’s Sri Lanka started their T20 World Cup 2026 Group B campaign with a 20-run win over Ireland at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday.Sri Lanka vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2026: Co-hosts Sri Lanka got off to a winning start in the T20 World Cup 2026 with a hard-fought 20-run win over Ireland in the Group B match at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday. Like India, the Lankans had been restricted to 163 for 6 after batting first by some disciplined Irish bowling and their batting progressed to 105 for 2 at one stage and had a shot at a massive upset. However, Dasun Shanaka’s made a sensational comeback as Ireland lost 38 for 8 from that stage to lose the contest. Former Chennai Super Kings pacer Matheesha Pathirana sealed the win for the host nation with a searing yorker which disturbed the stumps of Ireland last man Matthew Humphreys in the final over of their innings. The video of Pathirana’s pin-point yorker went viral on social media. It was his second wicket of the innings after dismissing Ireland all-rounder George Dockrell for 9 off 7 as he finished with 2/26 in 2.5 overs.
Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka said after the match. Player-of-the-match Kamindu Mendis, who scored an unbeaten 44 off 19 balls, with 2 sixes and 4 fours credited the Sri Lankan bowlers for the win. “Credit goes to our bowlers as well. Maheesh, Wanindu did really well and Dushmantha Chameera, so credit goes to them as well. They bowled really well and keep them under 150,” Kamindu Mendis said.
A dominant all-round display from Sri Lanka as they cruise past Ireland in their opening fixture with a convincing victory.Up next ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup 2026 #SCOvITA | MON, FEB 9, 10:30 AM pic.twitter.com/bhPPOo5Tw9 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 8, 2026
