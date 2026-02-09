Home

Dasun Shanaka’s Sri Lanka started their T20 World Cup 2026 Group B campaign with a 20-run win over Ireland at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday.

Sri Lanka’s Matheesha Pathirana (left) celebrates after claiming a wicket vs Ireland in T20 World Cup 2026 match in Colombo. (Photo: IANS)

WATCH Matheesha Pathirana pick up last Ireland wicket here…

A dominant all-round display from Sri Lanka as they cruise past Ireland in their opening fixture with a convincing victory. Up next ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup 2026 #SCOvITA | MON, FEB 9, 10:30 AM pic.twitter.com/bhPPOo5Tw9 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 8, 2026

Co-hosts Sri Lanka got off to a winning start in the T20 World Cup 2026 with a hard-fought 20-run win over Ireland in the Group B match at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday. Like India, the Lankans had been restricted to 163 for 6 after batting first by some disciplined Irish bowling and their batting progressed to 105 for 2 at one stage and had a shot at a massive upset. However, Dasun Shanaka’s made a sensational comeback as Ireland lost 38 for 8 from that stage to lose the contest. Former Chennai Super Kings pacer Matheesha Pathirana sealed the win for the host nation with a searing yorker which disturbed the stumps of Ireland last man Matthew Humphreys in the final over of their innings. The video of Pathirana’s pin-point yorker went viral on social media. It was his second wicket of the innings after dismissing Ireland all-rounder George Dockrell for 9 off 7 as he finished with 2/26 in 2.5 overs.Pathirana created history in the IPL 2026 mini auction becoming one of the most expensive Sri Lanka cricketer ever. He was bought for Rs 18 crore by Shah Rukh Khan’s Kolkata Knight Riders after playing all his previous IPL career with MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings team. Since making his debut with CSK in IPL 2022, Pathirana has picked up 47 wickets in 32 matches at an average of 21.61. The 23-year-old Lankan ‘slinger’ has an amazing record in T20I cricket so far, claiming 40 wickets in 26 matches at an average of just 17.95. Meanwhile, another former CSK bowler – Maheesh Theekshana – was the pick of the bowlers for Lankan side claiming 3/23 while Lucknow Super Giants leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga also claimed 3/25 with the ball. “Of course a well-earned victory, I must say. I am really happy about the all-round performance tonight. Yeah, the start was a bit of a struggle. Then, of course, Kusal Mendis held until the end and then Kamindu’s (Mendis) cameo, it was the turning point of the game,” Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka said after the match. Player-of-the-match Kamindu Mendis, who scored an unbeaten 44 off 19 balls, with 2 sixes and 4 fours credited the Sri Lankan bowlers for the win. “Credit goes to our bowlers as well. Maheesh, Wanindu did really well and Dushmantha Chameera, so credit goes to them as well. They bowled really well and keep them under 150,” Kamindu Mendis said.

