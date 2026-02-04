Home

Star Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali challenged the ICC to ban Pakistan, citing past World Cups where teams forfeited to play against each other.

After the Pakistan Government’s decision to boycott its group-stage match against India in the 2026 T20 World Cup, which is scheduled for February 15 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, the PCB has not commented on the matter yet. The Pakistani government announced through a social media post about Pakistan’s participation in the T20 World Cup but also revealed that the Men in Green will boycott the match against India. As per reports, the ICC is might take action against Pakistan for opting out of the match against India. Pakistan may be held accountable for the financial losses resulting from the fixture not being played, with a potential ban also being discussed. The team had earlier agreed to play all its matches in the tournament but has now chosen to forfeit the match against IndiaFormer Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali challenged the ICC to ban Pakistan, citing past World Cups where teams forfeited to play against each other. Speaking on his YouTube channel, he said “West Indies and Australia didn’t play their matches in the 1996 World Cup. Besides losing two points, were any other penalties imposed on them? England and New Zealand forfeited matches in the 2003 World Cup. Did they face any other penalties? And now there are talks of banning the Pakistan cricket team. Go ahead and try it!” Basit further said, “India started this. Shaking hands isn’t mandatory. I’m not even talking about the decision not to shake hands with Pakistani players. But the Indian players refused to accept the Asia Cup trophy from ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi. They did this because the Indian government instructed them to. Now, when we are boycotting a match on the instructions of our government, have we become the bad guys? If India can do it, Pakistan can too!”The PCB has not yet officially informed the ICC about its decision to boycott it’s group stage match against India. Basit Ali added that the ICC has asked the Pakistan Cricket Board to reconsider its decision or formally communicate its decision. Questioning the process, he asked whether the BCCI had ever written to the ICC to state that India would not tour Pakistan for the Champions Trophy, challenging the ICC to produce such a letter. Basit also questioned how the PCB could ignore the Pakistani government’s directive, stating that only the government has the authority to decide whether Pakistan will play India on February 15.

