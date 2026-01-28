Home

WATCH: Star player from Gujarat Giants make SHOCK revelation, managing THIS disease in middle of WPL 2026

Gujarat Giants and New Zealand all-rounder Sophie Devine defended 8 runs in the final over of their WPL 2026 match against Delhi Capitals on Tuesday.

Sophie Devine set up Gujarat Giants win in WPL 2026 match vs Delhi Capitals on Tuesday. (Photo: IANS)

WATCH Gujarat Giants all-rounder Sophie Devine speak about managing Diabetes HERE…

Veteran New Zealand all-rounder Sophie Devine was once again star of Gujarat Giants win in the ongoing Women’s Premier League 2026 season. Devine defended 8 runs in the final over against a resurgent Delhi Capitals team to help the Giants jump to 2nd spot and keep themselves firmly in hunt for a Playoffs spot in WPL 2026. Tasked with defending nine runs in the final over, Devine held her nerve under pressure, finishing with figures of 4 overs, 37 runs and 4 wickets to seal a crucial victory. While the final-over heroics and match-winning impact grabbed the spotlight, there is another, less side to Devine’s journey that runs quietly alongside her performances at the elite level. For over two decades, the New Zealand all-rounder has lived with diabetes, a condition that has shaped her preparation, routines and approach to the game, even as she continues to perform at the highest level. Speaking about managing diabetes alongside the demands of elite sport, Devine said, “Diabetes has been a big part of my life for over 20 years now, so it’s pretty second nature to me. Sometimes I forget I even have it because it’s so embedded in my routine. There’s a lot of testing involved and I use a sensor to keep track of my blood glucose levels, which people will often see me swiping. The injections don’t really change whether it’s a game day, training day or rest day — that part stays the same.”Explaining how match days require additional awareness and planning, she added, “The big difference on game day is making sure I’m managing things well enough to be able to do my job out there. Sometimes that’s straightforward and sometimes diabetes has other ideas, so it’s about being prepared and aware of what my body needs in those moments.” The 36-year-old White Ferns star has scored 212 runs in 7 matches this season at an average of 35.33 with a strike-rate of 158.2 with 2 fifties and top-score of 95. She has also claimed 15 wickets at an excellent average of 14.26. Devine also highlighted the importance of the environment around her in navigating those situations, saying, “Having the support of the players and support staff around me makes a huge difference. Knowing that people are aware and always there to help if I need it gives me a lot of confidence, and I’m really thankful for that.” Reflecting on sharing similar experiences with fellow players across teams, Devine said, “I’ve been lucky to play alongside other players who understand what it’s like. Having someone who speaks the same language and gets it is really nice, because it’s not something a lot of people have to deal with. It’s also great to see players managing diabetes and performing at the highest level, because it shows that it’s possible.” Underlining the importance of empathy and openness in sport, she added, “You never really know what someone is dealing with unless you ask. Whether it’s diabetes, injuries or something else, everyone has their own challenges. Being able to talk about it and reach out for support when you need it is really important.”